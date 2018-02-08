Ducati Prepares Special Scrambler Ordered Exclusively Online

We live in a time when you can buy everything on the Internet. Except for cars and motorcycles, but at least for the latter could become true soon as Ducati is preparing a special model that will only be available to purchase online.

As cool as it sounds, this is not the first time people could at least partially buy a motorcycle through the Internet. Yamaha, for example, required an online reservation for its limited YZF-R1M. Moreover, the company has a



Returning to the Scrambler Hashtag, Ducati said nothing yet about the particularities of this model. It could be something you can configure online like Yamaha’s case, it could be an already set limited edition millennial-oriented machine, it could be anything.



Ducati said more info will be available at the launch date on social media and its



If you’re not up to date with the Scrambler model, Ducati reintroduced this famous nameplate in 2015 as a bike dedicated to the young generation of riders. Its modular platform (similar to the BMW R nineT’s) allows for easy customization through a large number of accessories.



There are 11 models to choose from right off the block, each made to appeal different style riders. You can get the Icon, Street Classic, Classic, Full Throttle, Cafe Racer, Sixty2, or the more off-road oriented Desert Sled. For more power, you can have the 1100, 1100 Special, or 1100 Sport variants coming with bigger engines.



