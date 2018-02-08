autoevolution
 

Ducati Prepares Special Scrambler Ordered Exclusively Online

We live in a time when you can buy everything on the Internet. Except for cars and motorcycles, but at least for the latter could become true soon as Ducati is preparing a special model that will only be available to purchase online.
It’s called the Scrambler Hashtag, and the company said it will be available as soon as February 19th as an online-only model. However, only Italy, France, Germany, Spain, and Portugal will benefit from this new system. Somewhat strange judging on how American the short presentation video below looks, which can only suggest that such option will most likely reach U.S. shores soon.

As cool as it sounds, this is not the first time people could at least partially buy a motorcycle through the Internet. Yamaha, for example, required an online reservation for its limited YZF-R1M. Moreover, the company has a cool app which lets you configure the bike of your dream and place the order to the nearest dealer.

Returning to the Scrambler Hashtag, Ducati said nothing yet about the particularities of this model. It could be something you can configure online like Yamaha’s case, it could be an already set limited edition millennial-oriented machine, it could be anything.

Ducati said more info will be available at the launch date on social media and its dedicated Scrambler website where it will also be possible to order the new model.

If you’re not up to date with the Scrambler model, Ducati reintroduced this famous nameplate in 2015 as a bike dedicated to the young generation of riders. Its modular platform (similar to the BMW R nineT’s) allows for easy customization through a large number of accessories.

There are 11 models to choose from right off the block, each made to appeal different style riders. You can get the Icon, Street Classic, Classic, Full Throttle, Cafe Racer, Sixty2, or the more off-road oriented Desert Sled. For more power, you can have the 1100, 1100 Special, or 1100 Sport variants coming with bigger engines.

