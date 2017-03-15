Ducati Posts Solid Increase In 2016 Sales

Italian motorcycle maker Ducati is proud to announce it sold over 55,000 units last year, thus registering an increase over the 2015 sales period.
According to the data released by Ducati, 55,451 motorcycles were delivered to customers all over the world in 2016, representing an increase of 1.2% as well as the seventh consecutive year of growth.
“The continuous evolution of our range, both in terms of quality and technology, the constant development of our dealer network and the effectiveness of a strategy based on investments aimed at the products, the quality and the customers, have enabled the company to continue on its growth curve,”
declared Claudio Domenicali, Chief Executive Officer of Ducati Motor Holding. “This allows us to look to the future with optimism, knowing that we are heading in the right direction.”
The European market made a significant contribution to the end result, with many of its countries reporting double-digit growth figures. In Italy, for example, sales have risen by 20 percent, while in Spain it went up by 38%.
Across the pond, the United States confirms its position as Ducati’s number one market, scoring 8,787 motorcycles delivered to new owners. Motorcycles sold in Brazil increased by 36% and by a whopping 215 percent in Argentina. In China, another significant market, Ducati doubled the previous year’s result registering a 120 percent increase.
“Ducati continues its profitable growth trend,”
commented André Stoffels, Chief Financial Officer at Ducati Motor Holding. “During 2016 we further consolidated the positive results of the previous years. The company is continuing to invest in new technologies and in new products. For these reasons, we shall be able to continue to register constant growth both in terms of turnover and profits.”
2017 will most likely be another year of growth, as the company launched seven new models - the 1299 Superleggera
, the Ducati SuperSport
, the Multistrada 950
, the Monster 797, Monster 1200, and two new Scrambler versions (Cafe Racer and Desert Sled).