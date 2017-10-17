autoevolution
 

Ducati Monster 821 Goes Old-School For 2018

The Ducati Monster was first revealed back in 1992, and, 25 years on, the Italian bike maker now wants to go a bit back to origins with a new 2018 model that tries to mimic the aroma of the oldschool variant.
The new Monster 821 has received an update that makes it feature more of the original Monster 900 allure along with aesthetic and functional features first introduced on the Monster 1200.

This includes a more streamlined, agile look with a fully redesigned fuel tank and tail section, new silencer, headlight, and other minor details like the rear passenger footpegs which are now separated from the rider’s.

Also debuting on the 821 is the color TFT display which can show selected gear and amount of fuel. You can also have it with the optional Ducati Quick Shift system that works both for up- and down-shifting.

Speaking of the mechanical side, the Testastretta 11-degree engine has been updated to meet Euro4 regulations and puts out 109 horsepower at 9,250 rpm and 86 Nm at 7,750 rpm. The clutch is an oil bath anti-patter type, so no rattling, and offers a very low effort cable lever control.

Spring load is also automatically increased by a self-servo system for added comfort and better fingertip feel. And, the clutch is also going to automatically slip during aggressive downshifting to keep the rear end stable.

Other features include 3 riding modes, 3 power modes, a 43 mm fork, adjustable rear monoshock, height-adjustable seat, rear seat cover, and the Ducati Safety Pack with 3-level ABS and 8-level DTC.

The 2018 Ducati Monster 821 will be available soon in three color setups: Ducati Yellow with black frame and wheels, Ducati Red with red frame and black wheels, and Dark Stealth with black frame and black wheels.

Pricing information is not available at the moment, but do check with your local dealer after a couple weeks to learn more.
