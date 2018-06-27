Martian Habitation Pod Concept to Be Shown at Goodwood

More on this:

Ducati Monster 1200 Gets Limited Edition 25 Anniversario

As a means to celebrate 25 years since the start of production of the company’s iconic naked Monster, Ducati announced on Wednesday the launch of a limited edition 25 Anniversario model. 9 photos



A gold colored frame and forged Marchesini wheels with W spokes in the same color make for the skeleton of the bike. The articulated brake, clutch levers, and the plate holder come in aluminum, while the front and rear mudguards, the keyhole cover and the exhaust heat guard are in carbon fiber.



Powering the model is the twin-cylinder engine developing 147 horsepower at 9,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 124 Nm at 7,750 rpm.



The chassis is made of tubular steel trellis frame and single-sided swingarm in aluminum on which fully adjustable Öhlins fork with 48 mm diameter stanchions are mounted.



The braking system is made up of two 330 mm diameter Brembo discs paired with Brembo M50 monobloc calipers.



"The Monster was first presented at the Cologne trade fair in 1992, production began on 5 March 1993 and in just a few years the bike reached icon status in the world of motorcycles," said Ducati in a statement.



“The model was responsible for launching the category of Naked sports bikes, and an ever growing and ever more devoted community of riders grew up around it: the Monster fans.”



The Italian carmaker said only 500 units of the 25 Anniversario will be manufactured. In the UK, the model will become available towards the end of the year and will retail starting from £17,390.



