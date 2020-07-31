Ducati Folding e-Bikes Are the Hottest Two-Wheelers of the Summer

Ducati is a name that needs no introduction in the motorcycling world. But as the needs of the customer diversify and the technology progresses, the Italians are looking to make a name for themselves in other segments as well.
e-bikes are undoubtedly the stars of the moment. Small enough to be handled easily through cities, and powered by the electricity that seems to be running the show now in the industry, they have grown so popular that there are now more companies working to produce them than we can count.
Ducati’s proposition for the segment comes as the result of a partnership with MT Distribution. Three of them are up for grabs, and have been made using the expertise the bike maker already has with electric scooters: Urban-E, sold as a Ducati, and SCR -E / SCR-E Sport, sold as Ducati Scramblers.
The Urban-E comes with a frame with easy-folding locking system, an LCD display integrated into the handlebar, a 378 Wh battery in the frame (and positioned in such a way as to remind of the fuel tank on Ducati bikes), and fat tires fitted with anti-puncture technology. This model should become available at dealers in October – pricing was not announced.
The SCR-E is a pedal-assisted bicycle sporting fat wheels, a 374.4 Wh battery good for about 70 km (43 km), and an aluminum frame. The SCR-E Sport is the higher-grade version, coming with a 468 Wh battery good for 80 km (50 miles). Both of them should become available from next week – again, pricing was not announced.
“The folding e-bike line, born from the partnership between Ducati and MT Distribution, is designed for those who want to move around the city without compromising on style and comfort and is made up of three models,” the Italians say in a press release.
You can view the press release in the section below for more details.
