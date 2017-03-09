Ducati Eases Financing Program For More Flexibility

autoevolution
If you’re looking to purchase a Ducati, but you’re afraid of the financial aspect, the Italian motorcycle maker decided to roll out the Premier Financing program that offers flexible financing to help out in the process.
The new program’s flexibility means that riders can enjoy affordable and far lower monthly payments even with a low down payment. Also, there are no wear-and-tear or mileage restrictions in this program.

You can opt for a shorter trading cycle if you would like to trade in for the latest models and accessories can also be added which is unlike traditional leases. At the end of the term, owners can trade for the newest Ducati model, sell it privately or pay it off.

“This is just one more tool Ducati is using to position our motorcycles more accessible to a broader array of riders,” says Jason Chinnock, CEO of Ducati North America. “With an expanded lineup and our new financing flexibility, all sorts of riders – beginners and veterans alike – can now make Ducati ownership a reality, especially if they’re willing to cut back a bit on their caffeine intake!”

The program is available for all 2017 Ducati models and to make yourself a better idea of how much you’ll need to pay, here’s an example: the recently released Multistrada 950 can be had for just $169 per month. A more powerful Monster 1200 S will be $199 per month, and the offer will soon expand for the Desert Sled, SuperSport, Cafe Racer, and Monster 797 models.

However, the Premier Financing program will work best for the under $10,000 Scrambler models. In this class, you can have your own entry-level Ducati for as low as $89 a month. That’s the price for the Sixty2 variant, while the Scrambler Icon version is just ten bucks more.

With the new riding season having started already, you should visit your local Ducati dealership now and ask for the new offer.
