Ducati e-Scrambler Now Comes in Matte Grey

It’s been a hell of a year until now in more than one respect, but a few good things did come of it. One of them is the fact that, forced by fear or rules and helped by the great weather, people are now beginning to turn away from cars and public transport and choose more eco-friendly means of transport, such as bikes.
The health crisis was a major contributor this year to the surge in sales in this segment and the launch of new bike models. The industry is so lucrative now that it prompted the involvement of big names coming from related industries. Such as Ducati.
The Italian motorcycle maker is now firmly tied to the bike sector as well, after launching a series of new products, like the e-Scrambler made with Thok of the folding Scramblers made with MT Distribution.
Introduced in July 2020 in yellow, the e-Scrambler bike was this weekend on display at the Italian Bike Festival in Rimini, but in Matte Grey as well. Ducati took the opportunity of showing the bike and announcing the introduction of the color as well during the event.
This new variant of the e-Scrambler is priced at €3,699 (the equivalent of close to $4,400), the same price as the yellow variant. And it also shares the same hardware.
The bike is made of an aluminum frame, packs a 250 watt Shimano Steps E7000 electric motor and a 504 Wh battery. It also features an 11-speed gearshift, the Sram 4-piston brakes and a host of accessories, including luggage racks, mudguards, kickstand and signal lights.
Aside from the e-Scrambler, Ducati also for two-wheel lovers the Urban-E, SCR -E / SCR-E Sport. These are folding e-bikes “designed for those who want to move around the city without compromising on style and comfort and is made up of three models.”
