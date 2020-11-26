Ducati 848 Gets Prescribed an Extensive Aftermarket Treatment

Convert Any V8-Powered Vehicle Into an EV With Electric GT’s 413 e-Crate

DOHC L-twin colossus with a healthy displacement of 848 cc and four valves per cylinder.



This nasty animal is perfectly capable of summoning up to 134 untamed ponies at 10,000 rpm, while supplying a ruthless torque output of 71 pound-feet (96 Nm) at around 8,250 revs. The engine’s sheer oomph is fed to a chain final drive by means of a six-speed transmission, leading to a whopping top speed of 160 mph (257 kph).



Given its enviable characteristics, it’s no wonder this bad boy happens to be a hot pick for workshops looking to embark on an ambitious custom venture. One such exploit is the work of a gifted moto artist named



The customization process kicked off with the removal of each and every last body panel, followed by a comprehensive clean-up of the frame. As soon as he had everything looking clean, the project’s mastermind proceeded to contact a fellow enthusiast by the name of David Martinez. The duo went about fabricating the bike’s fresh bodywork units by hand using aluminum sheets.



Furthermore, the frame was enveloped in a satin grey finish, while the specialists over at Little Shop of Kustoms were tasked with treating the new bodywork to a sexy coat of ice pearl paintwork that hails from



After tweaking the airbox, Salek crafted a rugged one-off exhaust system that wears a carbon fiber muffler from SC Project. You will find the Ducati 999’s handlebars and one handsome 6-inch aftermarket headlight adorning the bike’s front end. To top it all off, a Power Commander unit was installed and the entire beast was rewired with state-of-the-art electricals.



