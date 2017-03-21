Ducati 1299 Superleggera Winning Along Superbikes in Zuhai

autoevolution
Just a few days after the delivery of the first Ducati 1299 Superleggera bikes, the exclusive model already achieved a fantastic result taking part in a Superbike qualification run at the Pan Delta Series in China.
A production 1299 Superleggera ridden on track by the official Ducati rider Alessandro Valia managed to take on internationally renowned WSBK-spec bikes and riders in Zhuhai, achieving the podium in Race 1. Unfortunately, the heavy rain pouring down on the asphalt made it impossible to proceed to Race 2.1

Valia immediately got accustomed on the course, constantly improving his lap time and achieving the third fastest time in the starting grid. Thanks to an impeccable race, the 1299 Superleggera was able to cross the finish line in third place. Valia raced as a "Wild Card" wearing the colors of the CER - Ducati Hong Kong racing team, which has been competing in this Championship for the last three years.

The motorcycle enrolled in the Chinese Superbike competition (closely followed by the public and the media) was a street-legal model, challenging motorcycles specially configured with the technical specifications allowed by WSBK regulations.

The "Pan Delta Series" is divided into two classes of competition: the "Open A" , where there are no restrictions in terms of modifications, and the "Open B" class, in which only stock bikes can participate. Ducati decided to enroll the 1299 Superleggera in the Open A class to prove its racing capability.

The Ducati 1299 Superleggera is a gem of engineering, being the first ever factory bike to be equipped with a carbon fiber frame, swingarm, subframe, and wheels. It is available only in 500 units and, underneath all that beautifully shaped carbon fiber skin, lies the highest-performing version of the Superquadro engine.

Thanks to its 215 horsepower, the desmodromic engine powering the 1299 Superleggera makes for the most powerful factory twin-cylinder engine ever built.
