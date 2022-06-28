Dubai’s Famous “Toyota Building” Is Flaunting Its Iconic Billboard Once Again

The omnipresence of billboards, especially in cities where some of the world’s tallest buildings seem to reach to the sky, has led to them becoming an almost integral part of the urban culture. One of these billboards in Dubai, featuring the Toyota logo, is so famous that it was recently reinstated on popular demand.
The Nasser Rashid Lootah Building located on Sheikh Zayed Road, in Dubai, is deeply tied to the development of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Built just three years after the foundation of the UAE, it was one of the pioneering residential towers in Dubai. Throughout the decades, it stood tall as one of the main symbols of the city, even when skyscrapers started taking over.
In 1981, a new element would make this building even more famous. A huge billboard showcasing the red-and-white Toyota logo started to draw the attention of anyone circulating in the area. So much so, that the tower became informally known as “the Toyota Building.” According to Khaleej Times, there’s no actual Toyota showroom or service center in that particular area, but the logo itself became “a landmark for generations.”
It lasted on top of the old building until 2018, when the advertising contract reportedly expired. But people weren’t happy about that – the Toyota Building had lost its distinctive character. Luckily, this year, things are going back to the way they were. Al Futtaim Automotive, part of the massive Al Futtaim Group with roots going back to the 1940s, is officially bringing back the beloved Toyota logo.
The same publication reports that a Toyota Building Photowalk was organized to celebrate the event. Participants were offered free disposable cameras to use throughout an immersive tour of the neighbor, culminating with a stop at the Nasser Rashid Lootah Building, proudly flaunting the treasured logo. Even better, the participants with driving license were also able to test drive various Toyotas, including the Land Cruiser and the Corolla.
The welcomed reinstallation of the sign marks the launch of the Toyota UAE full-service showroom at Sheikh Zayed Road, claiming to offer “an entirely revamped experience.” It looks like the Toyota Building will continue its legacy for decades to come.
