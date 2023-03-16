Dubai Closer to Launching Luxury Air Taxi Services

Dubai is undoubtedly one of the best places in the world to admire the latest luxury toys of some of the richest people in the world, whether we’re talking cars or superyachts. This also makes it a great market for the emerging AAM (Advanced Air Mobility) industry. A bunch of air taxi manufacturers from different parts of the world are gearing up to launch services in this area, with help from a one-of-a-kind AAM hub.

7 photos Photo: VPorts