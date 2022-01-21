Dual-Tone Rolls-Royce Cullinan on Matching Forgiatos Gives Out Summer Ocean Vibes

Rolls-Royce had to respond to Bentley’s outrage somehow. So, instead of lambasting their Bentayga SUV, the ultra-luxury British rival sought to outmatch it with their own Cullinan high rider.
They chose the name well. After all, controversy has the same first letter. Anyway, no matter how anyone feels about a sport utility vehicle with the Spirit of Ecstasy figure on top of the radiator grille, one thing is for sure. There is no shortage of Cullinan reinterpretations.
Sometimes Rolls-Royce itself plays the customization game. After all, their Black Badge label has been highly successful, among many other bespoke projects. And can be seen all over the world. From Russia to America.
But this time around, let’s just say that we have had enough of the traditional murdered-out attire. And it seems the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts from Forgiato have also uncovered a customized Cullinan to get us through the dreadful winter days. With a two-tone look that immediately gave us a summer ocean longing...
Coming courtesy of Miami, Florida-based personalization specialist Exclusive Motoring Worldwide, this is probably the opposite of what a Black Badge Cullinan stands for. No black details are seen anywhere, and the Cullinan gets to proudly keep all its chrome badges and trim where it belongs to. Even better, there is a very elegant mix of light blue and creamy white to keep the palm trees company.
And, of course, let’s not forget about Forgiatio’s shout-out on social media. That one was clearly triggered by this Rolls-Royce Cullinan’s matching white-and-blue forged wheels. Unfortunately, those are about all the details we could extract from both Forgiato and Exclusive Motoring. Sadly, there are no more POVs with the Cullinan, as well as no glimpse of the interior goodies.
One thing is for sure, though. We can all assume there were no additional interventions done at the powertrain level. So, the Cullinan sports its ubiquitous 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbo engine that sends 563 horsepower to all four Forgiato-equipped wheels.
