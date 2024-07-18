Dual-Loft Tiny Home Skillfully Blends High Functionality With Modern Aesthetics

It's easy to see why the oversized version of this dual-loft house on wheels is one of the most popular designs at Living Tiny Tasmania: it boasts the ideal spaciousness for a couple, as well as the flexibility that would best suit an active, modern lifestyle. On top of that, it looks like a much more expensive conventional house and versatile enough for bold personal choices in terms of interior décor.
In the world of compact homes on wheels, the Hellyer tiny house is big, with its eight meters (28.2 feet) length. This "big" tiny house features two spacious bedrooms, both at loft level, a luxurious bathroom, and sophisticated details that add character.
Spaciousness and storage are not issues with this well-designed dwelling, which also promises enhanced flexibility. For instance, one of the two lofts can be used for various purposes by owners who don't need a second bedroom. The same goes for the living room area, which is big enough to fit different lounge/dining/work arrangements. At its core, the eight-meter Hellyer is a beautiful family home and an ideal option for young modern couples trying to avoid the classic, expensive, and difficult housing road.
Unlike the lovely Derby from the same builder, which is designed and equipped for fun weekend adventures and is almost half the Hellyer's size, this dual-loft model is perfect for long-term accommodation. Apart from the two comfy rooms upstairs, it boasts massive storage and a surprisingly spacious bathroom that feels almost luxurious.
Dual-loft tiny homes often feature split staircases, but in this case, the other loft is accessed via a standard ladder. It does take away from the overall comfort level and elegant look, but it's much more convenient in saving space and adding flexibility.
You'll notice that when the ladder is stored away, the living room section of the house becomes instantly more spacious, above what is typically expected with a dual-loft layout. It's big enough to include classic lounge furniture and play with different dining options – all of that without blocking the smooth movement flow on the ground floor, from one end of the house to the other. Of course, the big window and the glass doors also help create a sense of openness and higher luminosity.
Each loft room features carpeted flooring, two windows for better ventilation, and a solid protection wall for safety and privacy. Plus, one of them comes with a built-in, easy-to-reach closet for hanging clothes. The second one is also suited for office work or an additional bohemian-style lounge for some quality alone time.
The bathroom follows the same guidelines, flaunting an impressive storage capacity and an elegant design. There is no need for humble vanities with minimal storage—this bathroom reveals a beautiful countertop with numerous storage spaces underneath and a mirrored medicine cabinet on the wall. The fully enclosed shower cabin is easily accessible and just as comfortable as the ones in conventional bathrooms. An extra-large window is the final touch; as for the toilet, this particular custom version features a flush model, but eco-friendly alternatives are also available.
This oversized tiny home proves that a few extra feet can make a huge difference. Those who are interested in long-term accommodation would especially rather invest in a truly functional tiny room with a pleasant atmosphere than a cheaper one that could turn out to be uncomfortable in the long run.
Living Tiny Tasmania is owned and operated by a husband and wife who prioritize catering to the specific needs of each customer. You can admire other interior design versions of the Hellyer model on the brand's social media platforms to see how truly versatile this model is.
Despite the ongoing popularity of dual-loft configurations around the world, each build has its own personality, and the possibilities are truly endless. A bigger length means more room to play with various functionalities and décor options, which makes the Hellyer a timeless design.
Custom features are always the first to stand out, and that's true for Hellyer's staircase. This is one of the most stylish tiny home staircases ever, starting with the neutral-tone combo of white and natural white all the way to the integrated LED strip lighting that makes it safer to access at night and also adds a premium touch. The streamlined design includes built-in storage in the form of elegant, slim cabinets with doors and a few open cupboards. A fridge tower is also included. The wooden handrail completes the design with an elegant, barely-there structure.
The Hellyer's kitchen draws attention through ample, well-designed storage. Owners will surely appreciate the full set of overhead cupboards added to the classic kitchen cabinets and drawers, plus the staircase's built-in storage. Any tiny house aiming to become a family home needs a proper kitchen, and the Hellyer doesn't disappoint.
This Tasmanian builder offers plenty of flexibility to its customers, including the option of a full off-grid package. These beautiful homes come in different sizes that are specifically chosen to fit within the overall weight restriction – for a model above six meters, like this one, the limit is 4.5 tons.
