DSLR vs Mirrorless Cameras: Which Setup is Better for Car Photography?

Truth be told, you don't necessarily need an uber-expensive camera setup to do a great deal of the car-oriented photography the average Instagram influencer makes on a regular basis. Press members at major auto shows can often be seen walking around with high-end smartphones attached to selfie sticks mixed in with those who bring thousands of dollars in audio/video equipment.
But what if you want to step up your game? Maybe you're a vehicle dealer looking to spruce up your online inventory or trying to get into the exciting world of automotive photojournalism. In that case, you might want to consider upgrading to an entry-level high-end photo camera setup. Especially if you've never handled a camera any more complicated than an iPhone 13's, that might feel like a daunting idea.
From digital SLR cameras to mirrorless cameras, all different types of lenses, different shutter speeds, SD cards, tripods, and all the various pieces of a decent camera kit. It's bound to feel a tad overwhelming for a beginner. The question of mirrorless cameras vs. DSLR cameras is an especially contentious issue among prospective car photographers. There are even professionals who bringing both camera types on important photoshoots.
Long story short, a Digital single-lens reflex camera (DSLR) is a digital camera that uses both a mechanical shutter and an integrated mirror as a means of directing an image into a viewfinder exactly as it looks through the lens of the camera. If you ask industry professionals what their thoughts on the future of photojournalism are, many will say the future is in mirrorless camera designs.
drifting in our case. In truth, this applies to regular racing as well. Of course, a well-sorted mirrorless camera can also produce high shutter speed images.
But industry professionals regularly say a quality DSLR camera like, say, a Nikon D850 or Canon EOS Rebel produces fewer visual anomalies, crisper target images, and well-focused shots of vehicles in motion than the equivalent mirrorless setup. But what if you're at the opposite end of the spectrum? What if you're looking to take stellar shots of static vehicles that are better in quality than an iPhone?
Perhaps the venue you're shooting in has lighting like a movie theater at show time. If that's the case, a mirrorless camera setup might be a better choice. Mirrorless is the preferred setup of the photographer on the move, as opposed to the static camera taking photos of moving objects. This is due to the compact and lightweight and compact nature of a camera without a physical shutter or mirror.
Instead, a digital sensor serves the same purpose that the mirror would in a DSLR. Granted, that otften means a mirrorless camera's view finder and main display screen don't line up exactly. Though this problem has improved over the years with subsequent models. With ample time to sit back and take the finest shot possible, a good mirrorless camera like a Canon EOS R5 or Nikon Z5 can repeatedly get the most out of whatever scarce light makes its way through the lense.
But as photographers in just about any field of photojournalism will tell you, a quality camera is a quality camera. So in a sense, the choice between whichever camera setup you decide on is going to largely depend on the nature of the shots you're trying to create.
In the end, you might find that features like autofocus quality, shutter speeds, image stabilization, and wi-fi/Bluetooth connectivity to be more impactful on photo quality and overall user experience than being a DSLR or a mirrorless design. And ultimately, the photographer's skill will almost always trump fancy camera setups. So feel free to do your research, check out prices, and find a camera setup that works the best for your needs. We apologize if we didn't exactly solve the eternal DSLR vs. mirrorless debate here.
But if you take away nothing else from us, let it be that the barrier to entry into automotive photojournalism nowadays is a halfway decent smartphone, the passion for taking great photos, and the skills to make it happen. So get out there! If you wind up taking some wicked car shots, there's every chance they might wind up here for all to see.
