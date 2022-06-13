DS7 Crossback Facelift Spied Inside and Out, Expect a Full Reveal Later This Month

DS Automobiles are working on a facelift for their DS7 Crossback. The crossover is set to have its restyled version revealed by the end of this month, which means that the prototype that you see in the photo gallery is as close to the production spec as possible.
Despite that, the vehicle is still camouflaged, so its main changes are not visible. Worry not, dear reader, as we have a clear idea of what is going on anyway. Let us start with the rear, which will get a new graphic in the taillights.
The rear hatch door might have an extra line or two, but nothing too much. The rear bumper is also partially concealed, which means that there might be changes applied to its upper part, but, again, nothing too crazy.
The lower part of the bumper still integrates a set of large tailpipe ornaments, which hid normal-sized tailpipes within, but at least they are not fake tailpipes, although they might seem like they are, at first glance. Their sheer size is the reason for that, although you still need to focus all your attention on finding the tailpipes within those ornaments.
On the inside, the French model has not received significant changes. While the cabin had a premium feel to it, especially with some elements that proved an impressive level of attention to detail, one could not say the same about every surface onboard.
Moreover, the multimedia unit was not that quick in reaction, and it is unclear if the facelift has brought many changes to its operating system or hardware.
The front of the French crossover comes with a new grille, a set of redesigned headlights, and the implementation of vertical stripes for the daytime running lights.
Since this is a facelift, dramatic changes were not made to the DS7 Crossback, but this is normal. Expect minor improvements to the engine range, as well as possible tweaks to the steering and suspension systems.
