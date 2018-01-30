autoevolution
 

DS3 Crossback Reveals Pop-Out Door Handles in Arctic Road Spyshots

We're not going to lie to you, the DS3 was great, but the two other cars that followed it were crazy-weird. After making some profits in China, the French "premium" brand is finally taking a serious look at small crossovers with the DS3 Crossback.
"Crossback" is French talk for jacked-up. The name first appeared on the DS4, which is a slightly re-bodied version of the Citroen C4. After that, the DS7 Crossback came out, and people liked it... at least in France.

The DS3 Crossback, seen here undergoing more winter testing, is probably a sister car to the Peugeot 2008. But being spied next to the Ford Kuga, we can honestly say it's pretty big, probably around 4.2 meters long. There's going to be a DS1 model that slots below this as well, rumors have it.

A crossover in the truest of ways, the DS3 Crossback will never have AWD. Seeing the prototype from up-close, we're able to spot a semi-rigid rear axle and no prop shafts at the back. Honestly, all French cars are FWD, as even the Tiguan-rivaling Peugeot 3008 lacked AWD.

While some of the bodywork is provisional, we're able to spot a key feature of the DS3 replacement: pop-out door handles. It's something we've also seen on the Range Rover Evoque II, but the French version has a fan opening, similar to the Jaguar F-Pace.

We were only able to tell that these are pop-out door handles because the one at the back is stuck. But hey, it wouldn't be a French car with quirks like that!

Open those door handles, and you'll find an interior unlike anything else on sale today. Unfortunately, the Crossback is going to be less interested in performance than its DS3 ancestor. Most of the engines will be of the 1.2 and 1.5 variety, with up to around 130 horsepower.
