Drunk Woman Pees on Crew Member’s Luggage on American Airlines Flight

It goes without saying that you shouldn’t be drinking when in public if you know you can’t handle yourself in a decent manner. One female passenger flying American Airlines forgot all decency and common sense at home, when she peed inside the cabin, mid-flight.

10 photos



This happened in middle of the flight and the woman was detained by police when the plane landed, without any further significant incident. The Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department tells the publication that the case has been handed over to the FBI but, for the time being, it’s uncertain whether any criminal charges have been filed.



“Due to an intoxicated passenger, American Airlines requested law enforcement meet flight 1344 once it arrived in Charlotte at 12:52 a.m. last Thursday,” a spokesperson for the airline company tells People in a statement.



There is a discrepancy in the official reports, though. American Airlines tells People that the incident involved one victim and their luggage, but the police report lists 2 separate victims and 2 separate pieces of luggage, with a total damage of $100.



Whether she’ll be charged or not, one thing is clear, though: the woman will probably not be drinking (as much) when she’s flying.



A high intake of alcohol during flights is also becoming a serious problem across the pond, with the number of on-air drunk rage incidents multiplying and getting more media attention than ever. As a result, one of the largest duty-free shop chains in the U.K. is trying to



Because these bags can’t be opened without a knife or scissors, those who want to drink will be forced either to wait until they land or to drink from the airline’s offering, where prices are considerably higher. The incident occurred last week, on a flight from Chicago to Charlotte, People Magazine reports. The woman was apparently intoxicated and failed to make it to the bathroom in time. Instead, she relieved herself on the luggage of one of the crew members.This happened in middle of the flight and the woman was detained by police when the plane landed, without any further significant incident. The Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department tells the publication that the case has been handed over to the FBI but, for the time being, it’s uncertain whether any criminal charges have been filed.“Due to an intoxicated passenger, American Airlines requested law enforcement meet flight 1344 once it arrived in Charlotte at 12:52 a.m. last Thursday,” a spokesperson for the airline company tells People in a statement.There is a discrepancy in the official reports, though. American Airlines tells People that the incident involved one victim and their luggage, but the police report lists 2 separate victims and 2 separate pieces of luggage, with a total damage of $100.Whether she’ll be charged or not, one thing is clear, though: the woman will probably not be drinking (as much) when she’s flying.A high intake of alcohol during flights is also becoming a serious problem across the pond, with the number of on-air drunk rage incidents multiplying and getting more media attention than ever. As a result, one of the largest duty-free shop chains in the U.K. is trying to ban duty-free alcohol on planes by selling all containers, no matter their size, in sealed bags.Because these bags can’t be opened without a knife or scissors, those who want to drink will be forced either to wait until they land or to drink from the airline’s offering, where prices are considerably higher.