Drunk Passenger on Deutsche Bahn Demands High-Speed Train Slow Down

19 Mar 2019
It’s not just drinking and driving that’s dangerous: getting on a train while under the influence can also end in trouble. A very drunk and disturbed man caused quite a commotion on the ICE-operated Deutsche Bahn in Germany, after he tried to force the driver to slow down because of some danger he alone could perceive.
According to the report by the German police cited by The Mirror, the incident occurred on Sunday, on a train traveling from Frankfurt to Paris. The high-speed train had just left Frankfurt when it was forced to make an emergency stop, after the man had gained access by force to the cabin, in what was later established to be a desperate attempt to slow down the train.

You’d think that the very purpose of getting on a high-speed train is to travel fast, but this man thought himself and the other passengers were in some kind of danger, the report notes. As such, he deemed it his duty to get the train to slow down.

“The man, 30, and from Heideberg, was arrested and faces an investigation into dangerous interference in rail traffic, among other things,” The Mirror writes. The man’s identity hasn’t been disclosed to the press, as neither has his current condition.

“Passengers said the man took a fire extinguisher off the wall, smashed a glass door separating the cab from the compartment. He then told the shocked driver the train was going much too fast and he had to save the passengers. No passengers were hurt but the train was taken out of service,” adds the same report.

The publication doesn’t say how the incident impacted the schedule of the other passengers or mention the kind of delay they suffered in getting to their destination, Paris. The incident is still under investigation, with charges pending.
