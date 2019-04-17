Audi R8 with Fake Exoskeleton Is a Troll's Car, Uses Foam Sticks

Drunk Man Tries to Ram Car Into Ex’s Home, Set Her on Fire

A man from Norman, Oklahoma is being held in police custody on a string of felony charges, after a violent attack on his ex-girlfriend, which saw him attempt to murder her through any means possible. 38 photos



Thomas John Black first kicked down the door of his ex-girlfriend earlier in the night but, because she wasn’t home, he left. He returned towards morning and proceeded to terrorize her and another female victim.



He kicked down the door a second time and attacked the women with pieces of wood from the door frame. He doused them and the place in lighter liquid and tried to set them on fire, threw a liquor bottle through a window and tried to smash into the place with his car.



One of the victims called the police and was able to provide them with a live, blow-by-blow account of what was happening. She also told them that, at one point, Black had a gun out and he was pointing it at everyone, including them.



When police arrived, they immobilized him and put him in handcuffs, but as footage available at the bottom of the page also shows, that didn’t put an end to his outburst. He continued ranting and, once inside the police car, kicked down the rear window on the passenger side.



“Thomas John Black is charged with two counts of attempted arson,



The Norman Police public information officer Sarah Jensen says that Black was heavily intoxicated and his outburst “escalate[d] him into some form or level of excited delirium.”



