Drunk Driver Performs an Impressive 25-Second Burnout in Front of a Marked Police Vehicle

An Australian driver who tried to show off in front of one of his pals initiated a burnout while a marked police car was driving behind. The result was predictable, but it turned out the Aussy had several reasons why he should have stayed under the radar.
Burnouts are a classic sports car bravado, although I fail to grasp why people like it so much or consider it entertaining. It is even less understandable when someone tries to do a burnout using a small Toyota truck. Doing it in front of a police officer is already stupid enough. Still, it’s even more so when the driver has had more than a few drinks beforehand.
This is not just a hypothetical discussion, mind, but the actual chain of events that saw an Australian man ending up in court. Apparently, the burnout he initiated was planned with another fellow who clearly saw the police car, as per a video shared by Carscoops. Although they claim they tried to warn the driver of the Toyota truck, it doesn’t appear so from the video, or at least they did not try hard enough.
The Australian Capital Territory police video shows the offending driver pulling out onto the road and then stopping right in front of the police vehicle to do the burnout. Nothing would’ve happened if he had checked the rear-view mirrors before attempting the stunt. Instead, the driver pushed the poor Toyota to its limits and covered it (and the police vehicle) with a thick cloud of smoke from the burning rubber.
Impressively, the Toyota keeps the tires burning for an entire 25-second period. The police recorded the stunt on camera, and we must appreciate their patience. They turned on the lights and pulled the truck over only a couple of road crossings later. After a quick check, they knew why the driver didn’t see the police vehicle behind. According to the ACT Police, the man returned a positive breath sample of 0.151, more than three times the legal 0.05 limit.
As a result, his driving license was immediately suspended, and his vehicle was seized. The man has also been charged with drunk driving and improper use of a motor vehicle. All because he failed to check the rear-view mirrors when he pulled out. Just kidding.
