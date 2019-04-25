Drunk Doctor Tied by Passengers as He Tries to Open Emergency Exit Mid-Flight

A top doctor from Russia caused mayhem on a recent Aeroflot flight from Bangkok to Moscow, after drinking at least 2 bottles of rum he had brought on board. He had to be physically restrained by fellow passengers and cabin crew.
Vadim Bondar works as an anesthetist at a top clinic in Moscow, Metro reports. Fellow passengers have told local media that he came on board already intoxicated and that he had brought 2 bottles of liquor with him, having bought them from a duty-free shop. The airline doesn’t allow alcohol consumption on the 10-hour flight in economy class, but that didn’t stop him from doing just that.
Halfway into the flight, Bondar started causing serious trouble, first by making a wild dash for the emergency exit, which he tried to open at over 30,000 feet in the air. Footage obtained by The Sun shows him slumped on the floor, while another passenger is trying to speak with him. That happened before more passengers jumped in and helped to immobilize the good doctor, who ended up tied to a couple of chairs for the final 4 hours of the journey.
“The economy class passenger while quite obviously drunk was rudely violating public order. He was extremely aggressive, threatening and humiliating the flight attendants,” Aeroflot spokeswoman Vera Abanina says.
“He screamed and did everything to create maximum discomfort to other flight passengers. Two bottles of alcohol were found and confiscated from the passenger. He did not react to verbal and written warnings from the crew. Other passengers and the crew acted together and fixed the rule breaker in a seat using whatever means they managed to find until the end of the flight.”
Bondar was detained upon landing and may be facing charges over the incident, at the conclusion of the ongoing investigation. Speaking in his defense with one of the local media outlets, he claims he may have been drugged on the plane, because £1,000 went missing from his hand luggage.
“First of all, there were no demands for hijacking anything,” is quoted as saying. “The belt was pushing into my jugular vein and larynx which made breathing very hard,” adding that an “unknown medication” was injected into him at some point during the melee.
