Driving Sim Experts rFpro and Hardware Firm Xylon Working on Realistic Driving Simulator

In order to help accelerate the development of complex driving systems, automotive sim experts rFpro and hardware specialists Xylon are working to interface real hardware with virtual environments for both open and closed-loop testing. 6 photos ECU model with a real physical ECU, stimulated and monitored from the software simulator. This, in turn, can lead to products being ready for market in the fastest and most cost-effective ways.



The two companies have been working on an interface concept, mixing rFpro’s



“rFpro has been the leader in high-definition and high-quality world models for real-time simulators for many years, and that makes this expansion into hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) injection systems a natural progression,” said company operations director, Matt Daley.



“The ability to interface with third-party hardware providers such as Xylon is a key advantage of our flexible approach, and ensures customers are not locked in to any one solution. Working together has enabled us to bring advancements in hardware-in-the-loop simulations to our customers.”



Inside the



In the end, the ECU is being fed data that is said to be indistinguishable from that generated in the real world, which then allows engineers to test a wide variety of scenarios using production firmware.



