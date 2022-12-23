Driving an Armored Truck Is Like Ruling the Road Against All the Other Vehicles Around You

Testing an armored vehicle in a NATO country is not like asking a dealer for a drive with one of the cars from its inventory. That's why when we asked Nurol Makina to allow us to test one of its vehicles, we knew there were slight chances of getting a "yes" from the manufacturer. And yet, we got the green light. Moreover, the Turkish company was not afraid to show us what its rig is capable of. Still, we were asked not to reveal sensitive information about the vehicle, and we can understand that.After all, there is a war going on very close to NATO's borders, and such a vehicle could make a difference on the battlefield. And the example that you see here is just one of the eight versions of the NMS 4x4 built by Nurol Makina.As expected, its look won't win any design contest. It is a rugged shape for a form-follow-purpose vehicle. Its flat panels feature removable armored plates that can be replaced if they are hit by big caliber bullets. In addition, its body panels are thick enough to protect the personnel inside, even after heavy machine guns have already smashed those external plates. That, if the enemy could escape from the roof-mounted turret that is remotely controlled from the inside.At the front, the NMS 4x4 featured a self-recovering winch protected by armored plates. Its steel bumper looked impressive enough and stood at a height where other cars had their roofs. Thanks to the all-wheel independent suspension, the truckmaker could lift the vehicle high enough to pass most obstacles encountered in its path. From its sides, the high-mounted doors fitted with shovel-size armored windows were protected by metallic grills. The same system was used for the flat, tilted windshield, albeit foldable on the hood.Yet, in all its ruggedness, the truck looked beautiful. I don't know if it was due to its ascending lines or the Tetris-like camo pattern, but I liked it more than a pickup that was supposed to not have its side windows smashed by a ball on a stage.Opening the door of this monster is not as easy as it would be for your average pickup truck. This truck's doors might weigh as much as a Mitsubishi Mirage . Climbing inside the NMS 4x4 is a leg-day exercise. At least I could use the fold-up side steps. But, then, closing the door is part of the arms training. I'm sure I could've closed it faster if someone had fired at me, but we tested this truck in a friendly, peaceful environment.There are two seats at the front, one for the driver and the other for the commander. You have a surprisingly good view ahead from the driving post, as much as the hood allows it. In addition, a front-view infrared camera could show a better frontal look since it was unobstructed, and the image was shown on the digital instrument panel. Right next to the steering wheel, the truckmaker placed the controls for the Allison automatic transmission. It is much more conveniently placed than in many luxury cars I expected the truck to be fitted with hard, uncomfortable seats, but no. The foam placed on them makes them quite comfortable. In addition, five-point harnesses on each seat keep the occupants in place regardless of road conditions. Even when the wheels are leaving the ground!This version of the NMS 4x4 was fitted with a second row for three fellow army people, with the one in the middle controlling the turret. In addition, a hatch on the roof was suitable if one machine gun was not enough to scare the enemy away or send a tank to oblivion using a Javelin. Finally, behind the main cabin, the truck maker installed another inward-facing two jump seats , completing a seven-person unit. Yet, the vehicle was perfectly capable of transporting up to three tons.

Nurol Makina is the first Turkish manufacturer that sold armored vehicles to other NATO countries in Hungary. In addition, its vehicles proved their effectiveness in Africa, where they are used by the UN Peacekeeping corps. It's the kind of vehicle you want on your side when a landmine blasts underneath it since its hull design can successfully protect the truck's content. But all these armors and 360 degrees ballistic protection comes with a cost of a 12-ton GVWR, so you really don't want to brake-check this rig.



As expected, many features of this truck are classified. Yet, we can tell you that it has a mighty Cummins heart that pumps out over 375 PS (369 HP) to all four wheels. It can pass over 90 cm (3 feet) wide trenches, and it can go three feet in the water while keeping its occupants dry and sound. It boasts a 70% climb and a 40% side slope driving ability among its off-road abilities. In addition, you can get it through a 90 cm (3 feet) deep water crossing without getting your boots wet.

Its top speed could leave you without a license on any given Sunday. But that might happen only if you stop and don't crawl on the roadblock. The NMS 4x4 can cross 50 cm (1.9-ft) high obstacles without scratching its armor-protected belly.In nowadays combat environment, an armored truck that can quickly be adapted to various scenarios can make a real difference on the battlefield. In addition, it can be easily concealed in a forest and wait many hours there, keeping its occupants warm thanks to the pre-heating systems for cold environments. But, unfortunately, it is not for sale to civilians. Otherwise, I would try to crowdfund one of these and send it to some friends who could use it properly in real-combat operations.