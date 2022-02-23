Driverless Three-Wheeled Delivery EVs Are All the Rage Now, Faction D1 Joins the Trend

A new type of driverless delivery vehicle is in the works, one that is three-wheeled and will be teleoperated from the distance.
The Faction D1 is the result of a collaboration between Oregon-based EV maker Arcimoto and Faction, a Silicon Valley company that specializes in autonomous driving AI (artificial intelligence) based on teleoperation via its patent-pending DriveLink platform.
Based on the Arcimoto FUV (fun utility vehicle), the recently unveiled Faction D1 is designed to haul around up to 500 pounds of cargo (226 kg) and boast the performance of Arcimoto’s Deliverator model, being able to reach a top speed of 75 mph (120 kph). The electric vehicle claims to offer a range of up to 100 miles (161 km) on a charge.
The tiny, three-wheeler can easily squeeze into urban traffic and is equipped with Faction’s DriveLink and TeleAssist technologies, managing to combine autonomy with the remote, human operation, as explained by Arcimoto.
In addition to being more efficient and reducing costs for local and last-mile delivery fleets compared to existing transportation solutions, the D1 EV will also reduce carbon emissions. Arcimoto claims the three-wheeler has an anticipated commercial service cost of less than $2 per mile for driverless deliveries, making it a competitive solution in the industry.
The Faction D1 is packed with sensors and safety systems, and its cargo compartment is customizable, with users being able to adapt it for specialized payloads.
Customer trials using the D1 will begin sometime this year, with interested clients being already able to contact Faction for pre-production vehicles and to make reservations for production models, which should hit the market next year.
Meanwhile, Faction also teamed up with ElectraMeccanica for another delivery three-wheeler called Solo EV, using the latter’s one-seater and Faction’s autonomous driving AI. The two aim to use the Solo EV for both food deliveries as well as ride-on-demand services.
