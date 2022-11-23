Driver Tries to Cheat, Pretends to Charge Non-Electric Car Using a Green Rope

You don't have an electric car but you still want to park in the city center for free? Or maybe you can't find a parking spot and the charging station is not in use? The solution found by this creative driver was to simulate charging as if the car was getting electricity from the public station.
This situation was photographed and posted on Instagram by someone in Middelburg, in the southwestern Netherlands. A driver connected their car to a charging pole using a green rope and was firmly convinced that this would work. But he was terribly wrong.
With an electric car, you can park in various urban centers for free. Charging is free of charge as well sometimes. But reality often is full of surprises, like the case of this Volvo V70. In Middelburg, local police officers came across one of the strangest scenes they have ever had to deal with. The owner of this V70 tried to trick everyone into thinking that their car was recharging. Only instead of a cable, there was a green rope tied to the fuel cap and to the charging port. We can say that it is quite creative but not so clever, though. If only a real cable had been used, the owner might have gotten away with it.
It doesn't take a particularly experienced car expert to figure out that such a Volvo, admittedly quite old, is not electric, nor electrified. Not to mention that a rope won't trick anyone. And the bailiffs have figured this out. On the Instagram account of Handhaving Middelburg, they shared two photos from the scene, noting that, of course, the car owner also received a fine for the invention.
This is just one example of a situation where someone is abusing a charging station. The owner of this Volvo took his chances and lost. But there are plenty of cases where people with combustion engine cars have blocked off the station intended for those with electric motors, without caring if someone really needs to charge their cars.
