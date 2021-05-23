Driver Struggling with Navigation App Arrested on Public Self-Stimulation Claims

The next time Google Maps isn’t working properly in your car, you’d better keep your hands visible and don’t make any sudden moves because otherwise, you could end up in prison.
This is what happened to 46-year-old Calum Ogilvy from Swindon, UK who got arrested after someone called the cops because they believed the man was just having a good time all by himself in his car.
In fact, Ogilvy said, it was only the sat nav in his car the one that was going wild, as a loose wire broke down the connection and caused the system to malfunction.
Ogilvy was sitting alone in his car near Lydiard Park trying to fix the navigation, when a female university student parked close to him and noticed something unusual.
He was moving his hand up and down, she told the judge, and as she walked past his car, he could hear him making noises. That kind of noises, yes, though the woman admitted she didn’t see any hardcore stuff, eventually running in the park to her family who decided to call the police.
The driver was eventually arrested at his house later the same day, despite telling the police that he was just struggling with his sat nav. The man explained he even paid a visit to a service center the same day, with the mechanics eventually discovering the loose wire.
But Judge Peter Crabtree decided this week that the man is not guilty because of a “two-person test” that the case has failed to pass. In other words, because only just one individual witnessed the whole thing, without another person backing up the claims the driver was flying solo, the man can’t be accused of anything.
Ogilvy told the local media that the whole incident had been quite a nightmare for both him and his family, especially given the attention the press has offered to the case. The man, however, hasn’t even been offered the chance to show up in court, as the judge dismissed the case due to the two-person rule.
