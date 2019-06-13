Driver Sees Man Attack Woman on the Side of the Highway, Comes to Her Rescue

In what is being described as a case of simply being in the right place at the right time, one man from New Jersey probably saved the life of a woman who had been attacked by a would-be rapist.
The incident occurred last week, but the New Jersey State Police only went public with it the other day. When that happened, the name of the man who saved the woman also became public knowledge.
He is John Bishop, 54, a father of 2, on his way home in Burlington Township. He made a detour along the way to pick up summertime supplies, getting off I-295 on Route 73. That’s when he saw a man attacking a woman on the side of the highway.
He tells CBS3 (video below) that everything happened so fast that he came close to telling himself his eyes were deceiving him: the man rushed at the woman from behind, grabbed her by the shoulder forcefully and pushed her down a steep embankment.
Even though the man and woman had disappeared from sight, Bishop didn’t hesitate: he pulled over and put his truck in Park without even shutting off the engine, and ran down the embankment. He heard muffled screams from the victim and saw the man on top of her.
Bishop yelled at the attacker to stop and he, instead, came at him. A physical fight ensued, and Bishop was able to pull the suspect up the hill and throw him over the guardrail. Only one car stopped, despite his many signals; inside were 3 off-duty firefighters who helped him subdue the attacker until the cops came.
He’s been identified as Donald Cramer Jr. and police believe he may have committed other sexual assaults in the area. The New York Post reports that he was charged with “kidnapping, criminal attempted sexual assault, aggravated assault, robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, terroristic threats, criminal restraint and resisting arrest.”
“As troopers, we respond to a variety of calls every day, and there are times when we must place our lives in jeopardy. Citizens are not necessarily held to this standard, but there are also times when good Samaritans step in and risk their lives in order to protect others,” the State Police says in a statement for the same media outlet.
