Driver of Tesla Model Y Who Drove It Off a Cliff Blames the BEV for Crash

On January 2, a Tesla Model Y flew off "Devil's Slide" in California with four people on board. Dharmesh Arvind Patel was driving with his wife, Neha Bubna Patel, and their two children: a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy. They were taken to the hospital and survived, but Dharmesh was arrested. In February, he pleaded not guilty and said he had just tried to stop to check the tire pressure when everything happened. In other words, the driver blamed the car for the crash.

7 photos Photo: San Mateo County Sheriff's Office