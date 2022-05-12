Driver of $315,000 Ferrari F8 Tributo Finds Out You Can’t Drive Without Insurance

When a story involving a supercar being pulled over goes viral, it’s usually about speeding or reckless driving on the part of the driver of the said supercar. Not this one, though.
A Ferrari F8 Tributo owner is being cruelly mocked and criticized online after news of his traffic stop went viral. Worry not, though; his identity hasn’t been made public, so whatever criticism is aimed in his general direction can be easily ignored if he so desires. But there is a lesson to be learned here: always pay insurance.
The traffic stop actually occurred last month during a routine check at a traffic light, but it’s just now being picked up by international media. Mettmann Police pulled over the yellow Ferrari in Langenfeld and, according to Merkur, were “amazed” to learn that the driver hadn’t paid insurance on it since January this year when he’d first registered the car. The payment was due by the end of March, but he never made it.
As a result, police invalidated the license plates on the spot and revoked the driver’s registration. The car wasn’t impounded, but the driver had to pay out of his own pocket to have it towed to his home since he was no longer allowed to drive it himself. As it usually happens in such cases, police took to social media to make the incident into a cautionary tale for other drivers.
While paying $315,000 for a Ferrari F8 Tributo and cheaping out on insurance is the very definition of… well, cheap, it’s by far the most outrageous instance of it. Just this year, one month prior, a famous influencer and musician had his fully custom, gold-wrapped $1.4 million McLaren Senna impounded for the same reason of not paying his insurance taxes. The year before, an alleged fraudster from the UK sued the police for crushing his Ferrari 458 Spider, which he’d driven to court for a scheduled appearance lacking insurance and proper documentation.
In other words, others have had it much worse than this F8 Tributo owner, though it must be of little consolation for him.
