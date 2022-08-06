Driver Following Google Maps Plunges Into Water, Passengers Saved from Sinking Vehicle

Trusting navigation software blindly is never a good idea, as these applications can easily send drivers to the middle of nowhere because of a small error in its routing algorithm or the mapping data.
Unfortunately, some drivers end up learning the whole thing the hard way, and this is precisely the case of an Indian driver who was incredibly close to a huge tragedy.
The driver of a vehicle carrying four people was going from Ernakulam to Kumbanad, and to find the best route to the destination, they were relying on Google Maps.
However, the driver seemed to trust the navigation app way too much, as they somehow got lost trying to follow the instructions provided by Google Maps and ended up plunging into a stream in Kerala's Kottayam.
Due to the strong currents, the car was quickly sinking, so the passengers started screaming, hoping someone would hear them. Fortunately, the locals did hear the car jumping into the water, so they rushed to the car to help the passengers get out.
It wasn’t easy, but eventually, everybody was pulled to safety using a rope. One of the passengers was a three-month-old girl who also escaped unhurt.
A photo published by the local media shows the car sinking after nosediving into the stream, with reports claiming the vehicle drifted no more, no less than 300 meters into the water because of the strong currents that made the rescue operation even harder.
While many believe Google Maps is the one to blame for the whole thing, it goes without saying the driver themselves is the one responsible for what’s happening on the road, and this is precisely why nobody should take what navigation apps say for granted. If a proposed route doesn’t look safe, you’d better not follow it, especially when you’re sent to roads you’ve never explored before.
