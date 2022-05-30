Driver Faces Attempted First Degree Murder Charge After Nearly Hitting a Cop

A 22-year-old driver made headlines for all the wrong reasons after attempting drifts and donuts in a parking lot at a car meet in Hanover, Maryland. The said car meet took place in a supermarket parking lot near Arundel Mills Circle, and the police were called to stop the meet. Well, that is the moment when it all went South.
The driver of a Chrysler 300C kept on driving through the parking lot, screeching the tires on occasion and even initiating drifts with their American sedan. While things like these have happened before in parking lots, this time, it all took place in front of a police officer. The said officer had been called to disperse the meet and was instructing the driver to stop immediately.
As you can observe in the video below, although the police officer is within the driver's line of sight and the fact that it is evident that stopping is non-negotiable, the driver of the damaged Chrysler 300C continues as if nothing is happening in front of them.
In one maneuver, the driver nearly hits the officer, who barely gets to run out of the way of the speeding sedan. It is not clear why the 22-year-old driver, a woman from Baltimore, decided to taunt police officers with her behavior.
According to Tire Meets Road, the police had been called to stop "reckless speeding vehicles at the Walmart in the Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover." Once arrived at the scene, police officers saw a Chrysler 300C that was being driven recklessly.
After the video that you can see below was filmed, the sedan crashed into a police cruiser while attempting to flee the scene. The vehicle was then stopped, and police officers arrested the driver.
The 22-year-old is now facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, and other charges related to the incident. Both the driver and a police officer were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries that day.
