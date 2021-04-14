Driver Ends Up in a Canal Because That’s Where the Navigation App Told Him to Go

Navigation apps are useful, there’s no doubt about this. On the other hand, it doesn’t necessarily mean we should always trust them blindly, not even when driving in a region we never explored before.
In other words, the guidance provided by the likes of Google Maps and Apple Maps should never be taken for granted, not only because sometimes the suggested route isn’t as fast as expected but also due to possible map errors that could lead to cars ending up in the most unusual places.
This Jaguar XF's owner probably knows this best, as he trusted his navigation software so much that he even steered right into a canal. It happened in Greater Manchester, where the driver got his car in the Bridgewater Canal after following the instructions from a satnav system, as local police explained.
While it’s pretty clear it was dark, and noticing the water probably wasn't as easy as it sounds, the police say it was a ”very lucky escape for the embarrassed driver.”
According to the officers, the car is a taxi, so the man either worked for a private company or as an Uber driver. In both cases, however, there’s a chance he didn’t know which way to go, and this is the reason he probably relied so much on his navigation software in the first place.
Unfortunately, no information on the satnav system has been provided, so we don’t know if the driver used the onboard solution or an app like Google Maps.
As we told you before, not even fully up-to-date solutions like Google Maps are flawless. Not a long time ago, a Russian driver froze to death after following Google Maps instructions and ending up on an abandoned road without cellular coverage. His friend was eventually rushed to the hospital with severe injuries.
This Taxi was rescued by RPU west A relief in Eccles after the driver followed his Sat nav straight into the Bridgewster canal. Very lucky escape for the embarrased driver. #gmptraffic pic.twitter.com/lJWKD5pkXx— GMP Traffic (@gmptraffic) April 12, 2021