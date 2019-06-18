Driver Attacks Blind Man’s Carer on Pedestrian Crossing in Paris

The French may be more polished and composed, but not when it comes to behaving on the road. A shocking road rage incident captured on camera has gone viral after it was posted on social media.
It’s all the more shocking because it involves an obviously blind pedestrian and his carer, both of whom almost get run over by a dude in a fancy Audi A7 as they’re trying to make their way on a pedestrian crossing. Newsflare says that the incident happened near Avenue Ledru-Rollin in Paris, but French publication The Local fails to confirm that.
You will also find the footage at the bottom of the page. It was captured by a passing cyclist, who turns around to witness the incident the moment he hears the shouts of the carer.
At the beginning of the video, two men are seen on a pedestrian crossing on a narrow street. The Audi doesn’t even slow down as it swooshes past them so closely that the blind man’s cane taps the wheel of the car. His companion / carer taps the roof of the car, as a way to alert the driver that he should have stopped.
The car moves past the crossing and then comes to a halt in the middle of the street. The driver gets out and, before even saying two words to the other 2 men, starts punching and slapping the carer. “Why did you hit it?” he’s heard shouting.
“Because you passed over the pedestrian crossing when I had priority,” the carer shouts back in between receiving slaps.
At one point, the driver also squares with the blind man, whose only defense at this point is his cane, which he places right in front of him. After a few more slaps for the carer, the driver returns to his car, together with his passenger (who got out and pointlessly tried to stop him from assaulting the poor man), and drives off. He would have probably continued hitting the man if he hadn’t heard passers-by talking about calling the police.
Neither report mentions anything about police looking for the driver, but Twitter is already on the case: his plates are public.
