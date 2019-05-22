Driver Almost Runs Over Pensioner in The Streets, Attacks Him Afterwards

The Metropolitan Police is looking for a man who, in a fit of road rage, violently attacked a pensioner after getting into a verbal spat with him for coming very close to running him down.
The incident occurred in Penge, South East London, U.K., on April 21 and the police are reaching out to the public for help with identifying and catching the (bad) guy. Also to this end, they’ve released CCTV footage of the incident, which you will also find at the bottom of the page.
The 80-year-old victim and his wife were out walking when the incident happened. The man is seen crossing the street in an unmarked area, with a silver car slamming on the brakes very close to him. The man goes over to the passenger side and is seen arguing with the people inside. Police say he was reprimanding the driver for nearly running him over.
After that, the pensioner goes back up on the pavement and the car pulls over. The driver gets out and runs after the old man, shoving him in the back and sending him head-first into a brick wall. After that, he gets back in the car and drives off.
“Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found the victim unconscious and covered in blood. He suffered multiple injuries including a broken wrist, nose and cheekbone,” Met Police says. “The victim was left unconscious for around two minutes following the attack and has since stated that he does not remember the assault, just the altercation that happened moments before.”
Detective Constable Luke Thomsom describes the attack as a “brutal” one, saying that “The victim has suffered horrific injuries as a result of a nonsensical attack, which could have cost him his life. There is no place in society for unlawful and aggressive acts such as this.”
The suspect is a white man of about 40 years of age and large built, with a bald or shaved head. At the time of the attack, he was traveling with a female passenger.
The 80-year-old victim and his wife were out walking when the incident happened. The man is seen crossing the street in an unmarked area, with a silver car slamming on the brakes very close to him. The man goes over to the passenger side and is seen arguing with the people inside. Police say he was reprimanding the driver for nearly running him over.
After that, the pensioner goes back up on the pavement and the car pulls over. The driver gets out and runs after the old man, shoving him in the back and sending him head-first into a brick wall. After that, he gets back in the car and drives off.
“Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found the victim unconscious and covered in blood. He suffered multiple injuries including a broken wrist, nose and cheekbone,” Met Police says. “The victim was left unconscious for around two minutes following the attack and has since stated that he does not remember the assault, just the altercation that happened moments before.”
Detective Constable Luke Thomsom describes the attack as a “brutal” one, saying that “The victim has suffered horrific injuries as a result of a nonsensical attack, which could have cost him his life. There is no place in society for unlawful and aggressive acts such as this.”
The suspect is a white man of about 40 years of age and large built, with a bald or shaved head. At the time of the attack, he was traveling with a female passenger.