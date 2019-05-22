autoevolution

Driver Almost Runs Over Pensioner in The Streets, Attacks Him Afterwards

22 May 2019, 10:55 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
The Metropolitan Police is looking for a man who, in a fit of road rage, violently attacked a pensioner after getting into a verbal spat with him for coming very close to running him down.
38 photos
2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum
The incident occurred in Penge, South East London, U.K., on April 21 and the police are reaching out to the public for help with identifying and catching the (bad) guy. Also to this end, they’ve released CCTV footage of the incident, which you will also find at the bottom of the page.

The 80-year-old victim and his wife were out walking when the incident happened. The man is seen crossing the street in an unmarked area, with a silver car slamming on the brakes very close to him. The man goes over to the passenger side and is seen arguing with the people inside. Police say he was reprimanding the driver for nearly running him over.

After that, the pensioner goes back up on the pavement and the car pulls over. The driver gets out and runs after the old man, shoving him in the back and sending him head-first into a brick wall. After that, he gets back in the car and drives off.

“Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found the victim unconscious and covered in blood. He suffered multiple injuries including a broken wrist, nose and cheekbone,” Met Police says. “The victim was left unconscious for around two minutes following the attack and has since stated that he does not remember the assault, just the altercation that happened moments before.”

Detective Constable Luke Thomsom describes the attack as a “brutal” one, saying that “The victim has suffered horrific injuries as a result of a nonsensical attack, which could have cost him his life. There is no place in society for unlawful and aggressive acts such as this.”

The suspect is a white man of about 40 years of age and large built, with a bald or shaved head. At the time of the attack, he was traveling with a female passenger.

road rage assault police UK
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Green NCAP? Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Latest car models:
MCLAREN GTMCLAREN GT ExoticHYUNDAI IoniqHYUNDAI Ioniq CompactASTON MARTIN Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN Vantage AMR CoupeFIAT ArgoFIAT Argo CompactASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera VolanteASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera Volante Roadster & ConvertibleAll car models  
 
 