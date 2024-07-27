Driven: 2024 Yamaha Wolverine X2 850 R-Spec – The Perfect Balance Between Work and Play

When we test side-by-sides here at autoevolution, they tend to be ultra-high-end models with as many bells and whistles as a full-fledged passenger car, plus a price tag to match. To think that a UTV could be equipped nicer than some economy cars of recent years is nothing short of astonishing. But what if you're not looking for all of that? What if all you're after is that perfect balance between utilitarian usefulness and outright driving pleasure?
That's why we point you toward the 2024 Yamaha Wolverine X2 850 R-Spec, an honest-to-good, true-to-form utilitarian side-by-side with just enough sporty flare to be a real riot to drive. Thanks to the Destination Yamaha program, the latest Yamaha powersports vehicles made stateside in Newnan, Georgia, are right at the fingertips of the public without having to buy the vehicle outright. The stunning rainforests of the Tongass National Forest in Ketchikan, Alaska, on which the Ketchikan Adventureview complex operates, served as a fitting backdrop for our drive.
It also served as the perfect place to test out the particulars of why Yamaha touts the Wolverine line as the ideal middle ground between the perfect tool for farmers and job sites alike while being solid enough as an off-road toy to satisfy all but adrenaline junkies with the most wicked-high tolerance. In a robust lineup starting with the utility-focused Viking line starting at $15,799 for the most basic model and ends with the sporting-optimized YXZ100R series topping out at $23,699, the Wolverine line sits comfortably in the middle, ready to cater to folks from both camps. That's without upgrading to the Wolverine X2 1000, of course.
As the entry point for the Wolverine line, the two-door X2 850 R-Spec, and its four-door companion, the X4 850 R-Spec, the level of features might not be quite up to snuff if you're spoiled on the proverbial foix gras and caviar of the UTV sector that the higher end tends to be nowadays. But what do you get for a $15,799 starting MSRP? Well, you get a four-stroke 847cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine with dual overhead cams and four valves per cylinder, an Ultramatic V-belt CVT transaxle with a ten-year belt warranty, a three-way locking differential with selectable four-wheel drive, and absolutely nothing that isn't necessary for a bare-bones 4x4 UTV to operate.
This means that, at least at the entry point of the lineup, you get no stereo, no center infotainment screen, no sealed cab enclosure, and no air conditioning as standard. But enough about what you don't get because what's included makes up for it in spades, assuming luxury is not what you're looking for. We wouldn't expect you to crave a Rolls-Royce for the trail at this price point anyhow. For starters, the hardware present on the Wolverine X2 850 R-Spec is more than just sufficient; it's downright overbuilt for the price point.
With dimensions of 115.0 inches long, 62.2 inches wide, and 75.3 inches tall, a curb weight of just 1,676 lbs, and horsepower figures roughly in the mid-50s, the power-to-weight ratios at play here fall very within this little 850-ish-cc twin-pot engines. Keep in mind, there are still passenger cars on sale in the US today that only make about 25 percent more power than this little side-by-side *cough cough* "Mitsubishi Mirage" *cough cough*. Well, this Yamaha weighs over 400 lbs less than a fully loaded Mirage. Suffice it to say, there's enough grunt to lug this lightweight chassis and then some.
So, what does this translate to when you're out there in the rough, thousands of miles from the mainland, and with the vast Alaskan wilderness staring you in the face like the metaphorical final boss? Well, first impressions in the exterior styling department certainly fall in the Wolverine's favor. With a front fascia sporty enough to pre-emptively get the adrenaline flowing, plus a prominent rear bed/storage area to appease the farmers and worksite personnel, the Yamaha Wolverine toes the line between slick and dependable in the aesthetics department with ease.
Moving to the inside, well, we already told you it wasn't a Rolls-Royce in here. But at least the few features of this spartan interior appear to have been put together with great care. The push-operated poppers integrated into the interior door panels click with a delightful tactility as you step inside a Wolverine 850's interior. There, a pair of two generally acceptable seats with weather-resistant coverings hold your body firmly enough to inspire confidence out on the trails. The seatbelt proved a little stiff, but that could be due to the constant rain and dry cycle native to the rainforests of Ketchikan rather than anything else related to the build quality.
No shade on powersports UTVs that have brought automotive-grade center screens to their lineups, but we bet the folks at Ketchikan Adventurevue and Destination Yamaha would prefer you focus on driving these machines than fussing around with screens. At this point, we have to stress that the Wolverine lineup has a built-in rabbit and turtle mode integrated into its ECU. Using this, Destination Yamaha staff can limit the top speed while adhering to the rules and regulations of any given pay-to-ride off-roading trail.
Our Wolverine 850 R-Specs were kept in the speed-limited turtle mode for our ride across Ketchikan. If you have an issue with this, need we remind you again that Ketchikan is a rainforest in the middle of a five-day-long stretch of non-stop pouring at the time of testing? You could absolutely kill someone or yourself if you were allowed to slide this Yamaha around with its full capability. At least one upside is you still have the full range of low-end horsepower and torque as the normal rabbit mode until you hit a pre-programmed top speed of 25 mph.
On occasion, a little gravity assist going downhill was enough to coax 26 or even 27 mph. We imagine you could even hit 30 going down a steep enough incline. But it's safe to call the Wolverine X2 850 supremely capable, even with its top speed debuffed a bit. Without this electronic limitation, you could just about hit low-end highway speeds in an X2 850. Not that any DMV in North America would let you bring this thing within 100 yards of the freeway, but 55-ish mph is at least super fun with the right driver and conditions.
Nor did the in-house developed Ultramatic rubber-belt CVT feel like it was struggling or straining to keep its twin-cylinder partner engine in the optimal rev range. It might not be an automotive-grade CVT like you'll find on some higher-end side-by-sides, but it never needed to be. But what if the utilitarian side of the Wolverine's Jekyll and Hyde persona is what you desire? In that case, the 600-lb hauling capacity of the rear bed, plus the 2,000-lb towing capacity, will make you grin ear to ear. At this price point and for the size of the vehicle, those are some very respectable numbers indeed.
With smooth, light steering and ample engine braking capabilities combined with chunky brake rotors for such a small vehicle, we imagine towing a decent-sized trailer behind this Wolverine 850 wouldn't be too much of a pain. But we know it's a real riot on an off-road trail known more for its tranquil beauty than its difficulty for 4x4 enthusiasts. With the speed limit capped off, at least for now, you get more time to admire the bears, moose, wolves, and bald eagles native to this part of Alaska.
So then, is a Yamaha Wolverine X2 850 R-Spec worth an entry price of almost $16 grand justified in today's economy? Well, that depends on a couple of things. If you're a farmer transporting reasonable quantities of mulch and hay bales around your property and do that day in and day out for 25 years, then the answer is most likely a slam-dunk yes. If you're just a thrill junkie who breaks it out five to ten times a year at maximum, then that's a different story entirely. But that's where Destination Yamaha and programs like it come in so clutch.
You can, of course, upgrade with a proper stereo, touchscreen infotainment system, and a closed cab. But for those who don't mind getting a little dirty in the name of saving money, the Wolverine line did nothing but impress. One thing's for sure: we can't wait to get our hands on a fully loaded Wolverine. We certainly won't need to travel back to Alaska to make that happen. A much more sensible flight to Atlanta would see to that.
We're talking about fully independent double wishbone suspension adjustable KYB shocks with nitrogen charging reservoirs with 8.7 inches of travel up front and 9.3 inches in the rear. With dual hydraulic drilled and slotted brake rotors at all four corners and chunky GBC Dirt Commander tires, there's enough clever kit under the body of the entry-level Wolverine to satisfy all but the people who drive their bank account out on the trails as much as they do in daily road traffic.
The plucky little two-cylinder fires to life with a generally acceptable level of noise, and we didn't find the decibel level too egregious for a vehicle that was never advertised as passenger car-quiet to begin with. You could pretty easily have a conversation in the open cab of a Wolverine, doubly so if you have two mouth pie-holes mouthing off in the back seat of an X4. And let's face it, you're more liable to use a Bluetooth-enabled portable speaker as your sound system out on the trail than you are an expensive and overly complicated center infotainment screen.
One thing plain to see more than anything was how the Wolverine X2's suspension ironed out rocks, trail debris, and pothole-like craters in the soft, slightly mushy rainforest soil. Thanks to the beefy shock absorbers, the double-digit articulation figures both front and rear saw to that. Leg room was also pretty fantastic during our test drive. Never once did the cabin feel cramped or claustrophobic as the Wolverine X2 made its way across slippery and rocky terrain that might not be impressive to a veteran UTV driver. However, it is more than enough for customers at Destination Yamaha to have fun driving over.
By acting as trustworthy buffers between an OEM manufacturer and customers looking to drive them on a day-trip basis, folks can spend a day experiencing the upsides of the Wolverine 850 line, with much of the financial downsides effectively made null. In a time where just about everything feels like a scam or a ruse, that's a genuinely good deal that's rare to come by in any industry, let alone powersports. As for the Wolverine X2 850, it's a fantastic all-around package for its price point at the entry-level.
