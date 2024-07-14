Driven: 2024 Blackbridge D110 Mark X – The Classic Defender 110 Reborn With an LT V8

67 photos Photo: Benny Kirk/autoevolution

What's your idea of the perfect formula for a restomod 4x4? Does it have an engine so powerful and loud that it wakes your neighbors, so comfortable you could road trip it weekly, plus daily drive it the rest of the time, and reliable enough to put up with it all? It sounds like witchcraft, something that people who know nothing about cars think is possible but actually can't be done. If you know what a legit vintage Defender 110 is like to own, that's especially true. That's where Blackbridge Motors comes into the equation.