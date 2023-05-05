Driven: Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4Matic – Feel Free To Release the Velociraptors!

Slightly troubled by the spartan vibe of the model that was yet to become a star in their range, Mercedes-Benz decided to replace the G-Class. In the late '80s, when the carmaker had this idea, things were relatively simple, but precisely this simplicity proved to be a significant challenge.
The segment was just beginning to take shape, and the only valid reference point was the Toyota Land Cruiser – of course, looking at the situation through today's polished lenses. That is because, alongside the Japanese model, the Range Rover or the Jeep Grand Wagoneer could also be considered. And, to gain more context regarding the degree and direction the market has evolved toward, let's say that the cumulative sales of the three models mentioned above used to amount to just a bit over 20,000 units in 1990, and the price of those three models did not exceed $100,000.
The GLE is one of the first production models with a 48V electric system, which allowed the integration of a starter/generator that can recover energy during braking or assist the combustion engine with 20 horsepower and 147.5 lb-ft (200 Nm) of torque when in use.
Mercedes-Benz had a "healthy" start in establishing a partnership with Mitsubishi to develop this new model. The experience and results of the Japanese manufacturer in the Paris-Dakar rally raid could not be ignored. However, it was not meant to be, so Mercedes-Benz abandoned the collaboration plan in 1992, citing "incompatible characters" as the cause, and went on to work on its own.
The rest is history: Mercedes-Benz introduced the W163/M-Class in 1997, let it run with velociraptors through the jungle, and today we witness the fourth generation, currently going by the name of GLE (or W167).
Design Evaluation
Mercedes-Benz adopted the GLE nameplate along with the facelift of the previous generation. As mentioned before, it is a large car, it's not just a matter of perception. With a length of 194.3 inches (4.93 m), the new generation is 4.1 inches (104 mm) longer than the one it replaces. In addition, customers could order it in a seven-seat configuration. A big part of the added length can be found in the wheelbase, which is increased by 3.1 inches (79 mm) to 117.9 inches (3.0 m) compared to its predecessor.
Looking at the ratio between the 21-inch wheels and the body is probably enough to have a clearer picture of the dimensions. And, in the same register of awe-worthy dimensions, features such as the headlights seem undersized compared to the size of the bodywork.
Regarding the exterior design, I can only say that the car looks much better in real life than in pictures. There are many slightly concave or convex surfaces which, together with edges and creases, lead to an expressive bodywork.
Pleasantly, over the course of the M-Class/GLE generations, the design improved from one model to the next, which makes this fourth generation easily recognizable. This temporal continuity also gives it a touch of nobility.
Interior Assessment
The interior marks a significant step forward for Mercedes-Benz. The materials are one step above those found in the previous generation, with details that induce a pleasant feeling of quality, such as the massiveness of the central air vents.
Everything inside is solid, from the displays to the handles on the center tunnel or the wood caps that cover the cup holders. The use of generously sized trims without graphic overloading shows courage from the Germans, as any imperfections are much easier to notice on such surfaces. Yet, some minor details have been overlooked, such as the area on the right side of the dashboard, where a decoration seeks to create symmetry with the left side, where an air vent is located. The attention to detail in that area could be improved.
The MBUX system brings the infotainment experience while driving up to date, on par with what the competition offers. One of the system's strengths is the intuitive navigation through the dashboard menu (which sometimes may seem too rich in options), as well as through the MBUX system via the controls on the steering wheel. The touchpad on the central console could use some improvement in regard to accessibility, though.
Space-wise, some may accuse the car of being too roomy. At almost 6.1 feet tall (1.82 m), sitting in the rear sits, I was unable to touch the backrest of the front seats. The five-seat version provides an additional 33.3 cu-ft (942 liters) trunk space, which can be extended up to 74.9 cu-ft (2,121 liters) if needed.
The only downside is the car's massiveness, which indirectly results in a somewhat cumbersome access to the objects in the back of the trunk, especially if the suspension is set to off-road mode.
Driving Take
The GLE is one of the first production models with a 48V electric system, which allowed the integration of a starter/generator that can recover energy during braking or assist the combustion engine with 20 horsepower and 147.5 lb-ft (200 Nm) of torque when in use.
Mercedes-Benz decided to develop a new powerplant for its car division. Under the hood, the GLE 450 hides an inline-six 3-liter engine, which is supercharged by an electric compressor and a turbocharger. The electric compressor helps at low revs, then the turbocharger takes over, and throughout this process, if necessary, the electric motor also kicks in. We are talking about a package that offers 362 horsepower (367 PS) between 5,500 and 6,100 rpm and a torque of 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) available from 1,600 rpm to 4,500 rpm. The 6-cylinder in-line configuration proves to be successful, whether we are talking about performance, how balanced the engine is, or sound.
The GLE 450 comes equipped with a 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox which performs excellently in this case. The 4Matic system is new and has the ability to send up to 100% of the engine torque to any of the axles. Under normal traction conditions, the power is mainly sent to the rear wheels, which adds some charm to the feedback you get behind the wheel.
While the steering is precise and the braking system inspires confidence, the only area where I think there is still room for improvement is the chassis and the functionality of the new E-Active Body Control suspension with an operating voltage of 48 volts. There are moments when the car goes as smoothly as on a magic carpet, offering incredible comfort; however, I also happened to bump into a minor pothole at 50 kph (31 mph), which activated all the pre-safe systems. Moreover, the feedback from the running gear is not exactly accurate, resulting in a strange lack of confidence behind the wheel.
And because the GLE is an SUV that can also be equipped with an off-road package, we decided to get off the asphalt.
We ventured for a while onto a motocross race track to safely test how the 4Matic system and the off-road package of the model work. To the limit, if provoked, the GLE behaves in a playful manner, but the trajectory is quickly corrected through power transfer between the axles. The 4Matic system is pleasantly efficient.
With this package, the GLE becomes a competent off-road model, as some of the limitations may be due to being equipped with street tires. On an off-road trail, I tackled obstacles designed to highlight the native talent of classic off-roaders, and the GLE didn't generate any sign of distrust or hesitation on my face. However, obviously, there are some limits, as the suspension travel is finite.
Everyday Living
Sometimes, car access requires more than just putting one foot down. Depending on the weather, you'll need to be careful getting in and out of the car, as the side sill area is quite wide. Once inside, you may find yourself wishing for unfavorable weather, as the German SUV provides a warm, pleasant indoor ambiance.
The GLE is still a sober Mercedes-Benz inside, one that continues the German manufacturer's tradition. Yes, that's my way of saying that I'm not exactly a fan of the "need" to dress every interior detail in LEDs.
The MBUX is a nice system, operating in an intuitive manner. The controls' layout on the steering wheel is highly ergonomic and requires a very short period of accommodation.
Even if you are tall, reaching objects in the luggage compartment which are close to the backseat will prove difficult. So, you will need some organizing in order to avoid climbing inside the trunk in parking lots.
The GLE 450 may be a mild hybrid, but the weight of almost 5,013 lb (2,274 kg) requires a lot of gasoline to reach 60 mph (97 kph) in 5.5 seconds. Top speed is limited to 155 mph (250 kph), but this is more of a statistical detail. Mercedes-Benz claims an average fuel consumption of 20 mpg (11.8 l/100 km) in the city and 25 mpg (9.4 l/100 km) on the highway. We achieved 15.7 mpg (15 l/100 km) in urban driving and 19.6 mpg (12 l/100 km) at a steady speed of 80 mph (130 kph).
A GLE 450 4Matic has an MSRP of $66,450. The tested version had optional features worth $20,000, resulting in a total price of $86,560.
Test Drive Roundup
To sum up, if you are not looking for a premium SUV that glorifies the power race, the GLE 450 4Matic is the model that will complete your life. Yes, it is a massive SUV, and you may have some difficulty in perceiving its size from the driver's seat, especially in tight environments. However, the 360-degree camera will prove extremely helpful, and so will the off-road package – if you tick that box – because they provide the "transparent bonnet" function, which allows you to see what is right in front of the car.
Pros:
- Interior room
- Off-road performance
- Mild-hybrid technology
- Luggage capacity
- 4Matic system
Cons:
- Inconsistent suspension response
- Weight
- Minor bugs in the MBUX system