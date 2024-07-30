Drive Like a Pro for 190 Seconds in GT7 And You'll Win Four Million Credits

I have spent much time racing in Gran Turismo 7 this month. I don't know how long it will take me to buy all the cars or finish the game, but I'm enjoying the process.
I have made it a habit to race in the weekly challenges and online time trials as soon as they come out, and I can find the time to try them out. It's just as nice to test Polyphony Digital's new updates and tune cars for more speed. Still, you'll hear some users complaining about the game for various reasons.
Time Trial 1
With the introduction of Update 1.49, we also got two new Online Time Trials. It makes perfect sense that the game developer featured two new cars here. I started with the Tokyo Expressway challenge, GT7's version of the Wangan. I have driven here several times, but I am not a pro. Using the 2007 Ferrari F430 Scuderia would be fun, as this car can easily hit 186+ mph (300 kph). Tokyo Expressway has three different layouts, which you can drive clockwise or counterclockwise. The Eastern section is the longest at 4.53 miles (7,301 meters) and features a mix of high-speed driving and more technical corners.
The top-ranking driver, user Jeddah_Racing, has driven eight times as many miles as I have in July. He also has a clean slate of 44 Gold Record Rewards, with no bronze or silver medals. He set a fast lap of 2:02.198 around the Tokyo Expressway. And I must note that you can only race here until August 1. You'll need a 2:05.863 lap to score two million credits, while a 2:14.417 will add 250,000 credits to your bank account.
You'll find yourself braking hard from 193 mph (311 kph) into turn one, and hitting the wall will instantly invalidate your lap. The Scuderia makes for a very fun drive, but it's challenging, with both oversteer and understeer coming into effect once you start pushing it. After 38.5 miles (62 km) of driving here, I didn't even have a Bronze-worthy lap time.
And, as it often happens to me, something clicked on the next run, and I went down to 2:11.356. At that point, I was faster than almost 30,000 competitors but slower than over 60,000. Watching the guide embedded below, I noticed this guy using fifth gear instead of fourth in the S-corners to help stabilize the car. But even after I switched to my Logitech G29 and PS VR2 setup, I could barely improve up to 2:10.833.
Time Trial 2
The second Time Trial takes place on the new Eiger Nordwand track. It follows the usual two-week-long format, so there's still plenty of time to have a go at it. The other day, someone posted a video of him driving a go-kart at this location, and it looked brilliant in VR. Until I tried it out I first had a go at the online challenge.
I briefly experienced the Subaru Impreza Rally Car around Tsukuba yesterday. But I felt it needed a track like Fisherman Ranch to shine. Once you enter the Time Trial, you'll notice that performance levels are now up to 473 bhp, which completely changes how this car moves. Hitting 126 mph (203 kph) on a touge-type layout is not something I expected, and I can't remember the last time I had so much fun with an online time trial.
Unsurprisingly, a Japanese player is in the lead with a 1:02.675 fast lap, but you'll only need a 1:04.555 for gold. The scenery is great, and the driving is intense as you swift through the hairpins. Going sideways might be more entertaining, but it will also slow you down. After trying my best for almost 20 laps, I finally recorded a 1:08.112. Short-shifting is crucial around the technical corners, and I still need to develop this skill.
Mercedes-Benz
I could just play Gran Turismo 7 without buying any new cars. Yesterday, I spotted the 1991 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5 - 16 Evolution II for sale in Legends Cars for a measly 280,000 credits. I've only ever met one person who owns one of these, and I might see him again at the Iron Drift King event in Germany next month.
After testing it on the Eiger Nordwand track, I realized it's slightly slower than expected. And that's because I've only ever driven (virtually) its DTM counterpart. It will go sideways if you tell it to, and there's certainly a lot of potential to unlock with the right mods. But I could only lap the touge layout in 1:23.363 after two attempts.
Subaru
I couldn't find another cheap and exciting vehicle in Legends Car, so I opened Brand Central instead. I thought I'd see how a more modern, road-going Subaru feels like on the Swiss mountain, so I bought the 2004 Impreza Sedan WRX STi for 50,000 credits. It's incredibly fun, even in stock form, and just as prone to power sliding in the hairpin section if you want it to.
I needed 77 seconds for a full lap, but changing tires and a few minor mods could reveal its "King of the Hill" spirit. I haven't said anything about the new physics system, as everything seems fine after two days of driving. Either the changes are too subtle for me to notice, or people overreact on social media. What's your take on the game after update 1.49?