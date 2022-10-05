Drive Like a Mobster in Tony Soprano's Cadillac Escalade ESV

The American crime drama The Sopranos might have been the most important show in the history of HBO, and mobster Tony Soprano is, to this day, one of the most acclaimed characters in television history, with his charm and villainy conquering millions of fans. This is mainly due to actor James Gandolfini’s talent and The Sopranos’ creator David Chase.
The successful TV series made a lot of viewers interested in the life of a mobster, and this includes their choice of vehicles. Tony drove multiple vehicles throughout the six seasons, and die-hard fans now have the chance to park one of them in their garage.
The Cadillac Escalade ESV that Tony Soprano used during the last three seasons of the HBO series left an impression on many and is now offered for sale in Pipersville, Pennsylvania.
When a character becomes as popular as the Italian-American mobster, their daily ride incites almost the same level of attention. And given that Tony Soprano’s Cadillac Escalade was an integral part of his clan and their whereabouts, it’s no surprise it became almost as memorable as the character.
The white SUV could be seen primarily in exterior shot scenes, as it provided a means of transportation and a mobile office for Tony to conduct his business in. It also starred in a more dramatic scene, in which Tony decided to run Phil Leotardo off the road in order to collect a debt.
The show’s production company bought the Cadillac in May 2003 at Brogan Cadillac in Totowa, New Jersey. It remained in the company’s ownership until 2009, when it got in the hands of its first non-commercial owner. Since then, it has traveled all over the country, reaching California, Virginia, and Rhode Island and making happy seven different owners.
It is now offered with nearly 111,000 miles (178,637 km) on the odometer, only 1,000 miles (1,609 km) of which have been driven by the current owner.
The Escalade ESV is powered by a 6.0-liter GM V8 engine that was capable, when new, of delivering 349 hp (353 ps) at 5200 rpm.
James Gandolfini signed the interior of the vehicle, making it all the more valuable and desirable among die-hard fans. This is also what bumped the price of the Escalade up when it went under the hammer in 2015. It then sold for a whopping $120,000, considering the asking price was $5,000.
According to Import 1 Motorsport, this time around, the asking price is $175,000. Besides Gandolfini’s signatures on the glovebox, back of the headrests, and passenger sun visor, the car is offered with a certificate Gandolfini signed to attest to the Cadillac prop’s provenance. Whoever ends up buying this car will get not only a decent car but also a piece of American TV show history.
