Drive a Supercar Armed With High-Tech Weaponry in Bondesque Arcade Action Agent Intercept

Initially released on PC and mobile, Agent Intercept is an over-the-top arcade action game where you drive the Sceptre, a supercar armed with the latest high-tech weaponry. The game plays like an on-rails shooter game, so while you have control over the car, you absolutely must follow certain paths to meet the objectives.
Earlier this week, developer PikPok announced Agent Intercept will be released on console on March 30. The game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch for just $20.
“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the Agent Intercept experience to consoles on March 30, 2022. Delivering our take on the beloved spy genre to more platforms has been a dream of ours, so we are incredibly excited to meet new Agents on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One later this year!” said Mario Wynands, CEO, PikPok.
Agent Intercept has a pretty engaging story mode that has all the ingredients to keep players entertained for many hours. Set in a world where evil clandestine organizations and spy rings compete for the fate of the planet, the game puts players in the shoes of an Agent who might be the only one able to prevent the macabre plans CLAW, the top criminal organization, for the world.
You’ll be required to accurately maneuver your Sceptre to avoid enemy attack, grab those powerup and boost through corner to pick up ammunition for your weapons, as well as fire missiles at enemy vehicles. At the same time, you will have to complete mission-based challenges to gain intel that is used to unlock more missions.
Agent Intercept is inspired by classic spy films and promises a lot of bondesque action behind the wheel of a supercar. Beyond the engaging story mode, the game also features a Score Attack mode where players can compete against other Agents around the globe for the quickest times in time trials. For in-depth details about the game make sure to read our Agent Intercept review.
