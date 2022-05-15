Drifting in the USA: Ryan Sage Talks About Remarkable Journey of 19 Years to FD Success

Formula 1 has been around since 1950. So it's no wonder it's one of the most popular forms of motorsport on the planet. It takes time to build a strong championship that is going to draw in a huge audience. Jim Liaw and Ryan Sage founded Formula Drift back in 2003. It was a time when drifting wasn't a global phenomenon yet. But over the last 19 years, they've transformed it into one of the strongest drift series in the world.