Drift Energy “Flying” Yacht Is World's First Hydrofoil Sailboat to Produce Green Hydrogen

In the discussion about power generation, hydrogen fuel has long been regarded as a leading option for storing renewable energy and transitioning to a zero-emission future. Could hydrogen power the world in the future? How far away is that future? These are questions we are pondering more often lately, but we don’t yet have a definitive answer just yet. What we do know for certain is that the time of hydrogen-powered yachts is drawing ever closer thanks to a major breakthrough from British startup Drift Energy.