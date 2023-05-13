Dreamy Porsche 719 Could Easily Get Mistaken for a Retro-Styled Light British Sports Car

Unless things change suddenly – like there is no more global warming, and we do not need zero-emission vehicles – Porsche will embark on an extended EV journey by the decade's end.
Right now, they only have the Porsche Taycan battery-powered saloon and shooting brake series to make them proud in front of a crowd of environmentally conscious affluent buyers. But we already know that the second generation of the popular Macan luxury performance crossover SUV is set in stone for a novel EV lifestyle. And that is not all.
When the company revealed it is doing better than ever because there are no such things as hard times for the one percenter, they also finally confirmed a fully electric Cayenne is coming alongside the battery-powered 718 Cayman and Boxster series. First, the all-electric Macan will hit worldwide dealerships next year, followed by the 718 EVs around the middle of the decade, and the last one will be the fourth-gen Cayenne SUV in its fresh, all-electric form, as Porsche wants more than 80% electric deliveries by 2030.
Alas, the rest of the 20% reserved for ICE-powered cars should not be only about the iconic 911 series. Perhaps the German sports car and SUV maker from Stuttgart might do well to present us with a more affordable, retro-styled option at the bottom of the range. At least, that might be the dream of this wishful-thinking project. The good folks over at car.design.trends were the ones who focused our attention on this imagined Porsche '719' by Thomas Bourgaud (aka tbrd_design on social media), and it is well worth a second look.
First, go past the fan comments that it looks like a light British sports car (a Lotus) or a Ferrari 296 GTB – the author seems easily angered by these discussions and will retaliate – which is not cool. But we are here to judge his work, not his wits, so we will do just that. As such, if you want our two cents on the matter, this quirky little sports car feels ready to brawl with the Mazda MX-5 Miata RF more than anything else, as it comes with a forward-tilting glass cockpit and a mid-engine arrangement.
It is also relatively small and nimble, so it shouldn't cost an arm and a leg – as opposed to Porsches in real life. Besides, the minimalist cockpit design and freaky styling cues show a playful spirit combined with retro cues – like the high-front placement of the tank cap, the style of the steering wheel and digital instrument cluster, and more. All in all, not a bad effort, even if it gives out plenty of Lotus or 296 vibes from the rear. But there is a lingering question – what kind of oomph could sit behind the driver and passenger?
