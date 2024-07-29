Dreamy Coastal-Style Tiny Home Turns a Compact Interior Into a Magical Space

Although not officially a coastal-inspired dwelling, this French tiny home is very reminiscent of a classic beach house with beautiful shiplap walls, a color palette inspired by the sea and the sand, and a warm ambiance for instant relaxation. Apart from its timeless aesthetic, the Excentrique Tiny ("The Eccentric") does wonders with its small frame, adding huge volume and an incredible sense of spaciousness.
There's nothing eccentric in terms of style about this peaceful home, which is in neutral colors and filled with a Zen ambiance. Its name is related to the unconventional roof shape, an architectural hack meant to increase interior volume while still looking harmonious on the outside. Indeed, the Excentrique feels much bigger than its six-meter (19.6-foot) length and 4.2-meter (13.7-foot) height. Big windows open the space further, while the custom-made furniture was specifically designed for space efficiency. Overall, this French beauty looks airy and filled with natural light.
In terms of accommodation, the Excentrique is ideally suited for two people. It was custom-built for a couple, and the original layout reflects their unique lifestyle. This is why, instead of a classic living room or reading nook, you'll see an elegant office set up in the main area of the home. At first glance, this looks like a practical home office for busy couples, but it's actually a yoga space. It was one of the specific requests for this custom house on wheels: a dedicated yoga room for Celine, big enough for comfortable regular practice and also equipped with a desk by the window.
An unobstructed line of sight from the bathroom to the yoga room makes this abode seem much bigger while also ensuring fluid movement throughout the home. There are no unnecessary separations that would only create restrictions. There are also no chunky staircases to access the loft bedroom; instead, a simple ladder provides easy access, and it can be stored away neatly whenever it's not in use. This way, the Excentrique can dedicate more space to the kitchen and lounge areas despite its length of under 20 feet.
The two-side kitchen could satisfy even the most demanding owners. The elegance of the oak countertops and mint green cabinets highlights the generous storage and cooking capacity. Windows on each side ensure ample natural light and proper cross-ventilation. One of the walls displays adorable tiny shelves that are part of the wonderful décor, although they are perfectly functional as well.
The main bedroom sits above the kitchen/bathroom area, connecting to the ground floor via a regular ladder. Just like the smaller storage loft, it boasts a beautiful slated barrier made entirely of wood, which adds safety without blocking the view. A large, comfortable loft bedroom was one of the main specifications for this custom tiny house. Therefore, a large bed dominates the room, with ample walk-around space. Big horizontal windows on each side keep the air circulating while ensuring the best views.
The white shiplap walls add a romantic, beachy touch to this spacious bedroom. The built-in open-shelf cabinets on each side of the bed are truly ingenious - they provide far better storage than standard bedside tables and are highly efficient due to the unusual ladder-like structure. The slim, tall design actually makes the entire room seem taller and takes up minimal floor space.
High-quality woodwork is one of the trademarks of this tiny house builder based in the famous Provence. Each home is carefully designed and built with sustainability in mind and tailored to the exact specifications of the future owners. There are two important elements that turn a compact house on wheels into a dream home, not just for now but for generations to come. While the lovely Excentrique Tiny reflects its current owners' lifestyle and preferences, it's versatile enough to meet different needs at a different point in time.
At its core, this is a highly versatile space that's certainly not limited to yoga practice. The owners will surely find numerous practical uses for this spacious area that gets abundant natural light through an oversized window. The beautiful desk takes up the entire wall length and can also double as a convenient storage solution. Right above it, a tiny loft with an elegant wood-carved barrier across its entire width is designed to store larger items neatly, keeping the ground floor area clutter-free and pristine.
Behind a space-efficient sliding door, this cleverly-configured home reveals a surprisingly big bathroom. It features a waterless toilet, a separate shower with luxurious finishes, and a washing machine. It may look rustic due to all the wood items with a natural texture, but this bathroom is properly equipped for long-term living. A generous storage rack for linens is the cherry on top – every inch of space in this bathroom was wisely used to add functionality while maintaining a clean, airy look.
Delicate details scattered around the house add even more elegance and character. The beautiful wood-carved key rack mounted on the wall behind the ladder highlights the mint green color palette and the light-toned natural wood panels.
