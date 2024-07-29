Dreamy Coastal-Style Tiny Home Turns a Compact Interior Into a Magical Space

23 photos Photo: SARL Plume

Although not officially a coastal-inspired dwelling, this French tiny home is very reminiscent of a classic beach house with beautiful shiplap walls, a color palette inspired by the sea and the sand, and a warm ambiance for instant relaxation. Apart from its timeless aesthetic, the Excentrique Tiny ("The Eccentric") does wonders with its small frame, adding huge volume and an incredible sense of spaciousness.