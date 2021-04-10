Dream Coupes! Using Virtual Tools, We Brought Them One Step Closer to Reality

Despite being the most elegant expression of dynamism, coupes are losing ground nowadays. From time to time, when having a look at a sedan or at one of those so-called “four door coupes” (maybe they’d better call them “sports sedans” instead?), didn’t you get the feeling this car would have made a great looking coupe? We mean a 100%, clean drawn coupe! Our renderings here should clarify this idea.

13 photos