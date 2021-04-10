Dream Coupes! Using Virtual Tools, We Brought Them One Step Closer to Reality

Despite being the most elegant expression of dynamism, coupes are losing ground nowadays. From time to time, when having a look at a sedan or at one of those so-called “four door coupes” (maybe they’d better call them “sports sedans” instead?), didn’t you get the feeling this car would have made a great looking coupe? We mean a 100%, clean drawn coupe! Our renderings here should clarify this idea.
In fact, the car that triggered the making of this article is the recently presented Kia Stinger facelift. I’ve always wondered how the Stinger would have looked if they’d had designed it as a GT Coupe, not as a GT sedan. And there was only one way to get an answer: by rendering a Stinger GT Coupe out of the car we all know. It kind of looks like a Korean Aston now, doesn’t it?
Doing it for real would have been much more difficult. You know how the manufacturers are usually making a coupe out of a sedan: briefly, they shorten the wheelbase, drop the rear doors and redesign some of the body elements. The resulting car should be lighter, faster and nicer looking, good enough for some motorsports involvement and as a marketing exercise.
Yet, this kind of work costs a lot and not too many people are eager to pay the price for an authentic coupe. Luckily, there are virtual tools allowing us to shape hypothetical coupes without cutting some metal.
How would a Jaguar X-Type Coupe or a Jaguar XJ Coupe have looked? Take a glance at our photo gallery. What if, instead of making the controversial BMW X6 coupe-SUV, the Bavarians would have made a proper successor for the BMW 6 Series with its kind of styling elements? See it in our gallery, here. We also took the time to work a bit on the BMW 4 Series four-seater coupe (F32), aiming to get a typical GT Coupe out of it. Are you enjoying them? We might do this again…
Doing it for real would have been much more difficult. You know how the manufacturers are usually making a coupe out of a sedan: briefly, they shorten the wheelbase, drop the rear doors and redesign some of the body elements. The resulting car should be lighter, faster and nicer looking, good enough for some motorsports involvement and as a marketing exercise.
Yet, this kind of work costs a lot and not too many people are eager to pay the price for an authentic coupe. Luckily, there are virtual tools allowing us to shape hypothetical coupes without cutting some metal.
How would a Jaguar X-Type Coupe or a Jaguar XJ Coupe have looked? Take a glance at our photo gallery. What if, instead of making the controversial BMW X6 coupe-SUV, the Bavarians would have made a proper successor for the BMW 6 Series with its kind of styling elements? See it in our gallery, here. We also took the time to work a bit on the BMW 4 Series four-seater coupe (F32), aiming to get a typical GT Coupe out of it. Are you enjoying them? We might do this again…