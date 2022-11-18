Drako Dragon Is a 2,000-HP Electric SUV That Wants to Put the Tesla Model X in Its Corner

The world of ultra-fast zero-emission crossovers has grown to include the quickest of them all, which doesn’t come from a renowned company, but from a startup based in California. Meet the Drako Dragon, the firm’s second product after the Drako GTE that builds on the Fisker Karma, which is so fast that it makes real hypercars look slow.
According to Drako, you are looking at a 9.0-second vehicle down the quarter mile, which needs just 1.9 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill, and tops out at 200 mph (322 kph). It is powered by a quad-motor setup that generates a combined 2,000-horsepower. Supporting 500 kW charging, the floor-mounted battery gives it an EPA-estimated range of 420 miles (676 km).
Measuring 199 inches (5,055 mm) in length, 81 in (2,057 mm) in width, and 63 in (1,600 mm) in height, it is slightly longer, wider, and lower than the Tesla Model X. It has a curb weight of 4,969 pounds (2,254 kg), 50/50 weight distribution, 3,500-pound (1,588-kg) towing capacity, and rides on 23-inch wheels, wrapped in 285/30 and 325/30 tires front and rear respectively. The alloys are backed up by carbon ceramic rotors with 10-piston calipers at the front and 6-piston calipers at the rear.
Designed by Lowie Vermeersch, the Drako Dragon is built on a carbon structure, and has a coupe-like styling, combining a curvaceous body with sharp lines. It has gullwing doors to improve ingress and egress, and an interior that can sit up to five adults in comfort. It has a massive 17.1-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment system, customizable digital instrument cluster, side cameras instead of traditional mirrors with two corresponding screens, and two more displays for the rear-seat entertainment system.
Drako is already accepting $500 refundable reservations for the Dragon, and a build slot for the First Edition model, which will be capped at 99 units, can be secured for $5,000. The vehicle has a strating price of $290,000, and it will be built in America, in 5,000 copies annually. Production and customer deliveries are said to commence in 2026.
