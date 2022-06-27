Dragonfly-Like Electric Aircraft Completes a Flight Between Two Amazon Facilities

For the first time, the dragonfly-like eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) Alia-250 completed a flight between two Amazon facilities. The flight was carried out in conventional mode (meaning as a fixed-wing, not as an eVTOL) but it represents another step towards electric-powered deliveries.
eVTOL News by the Vertical Flight Society reports that the Alia-250 recently completed a flight test between two Amazon Air Hubs in Northern Kentucky and the Ohio region. The Beta Technologies aircraft has conducted longer flight tests across six states, and was also successfully tested by the U.S. Air Force earlier this year.
But this was the first time that it has flown between Amazon facilities. The giant online retailer is not officially a customer of Beta Technologies, but has invested in it last year, following it up with another investment, recently. The amount was undisclosed and will be used, according to the Vermont-based manufacturer, “to accelerate growth.”
According to a previous interview, Beta Technologies representatives believe that the Alia-250 could conduct Amazon Prime deliveries in the near future. Until then, it will initially deliver human organs for transplants, as the company’s launch partner is United Therapeutics. Other air mobility operators have also committed to purchasing the electric aircraft, and even UPS will be operating a fleet of Alia-250 eVTOLs.
These recent flight tests were carried out in fixed-wing mode. eVTOL.com reports that a second Alia prototype, configured for eVTOL operations, is currently being tested at the Vermont facility. But no official date for eVTOL flight tests has been set yet.
An extensive range of 250 nautical miles (287 miles/463 km) and a significant 1,400 lbs (635 kg) payload capacity are the main attractions of the Alia-250. Plus, it claims to be fully recharged in less than an hour. Its versatile design was inspired by a bird called the Arctic tern, famous for its ability to migrate further than any other bird, reaching almost every continent.
