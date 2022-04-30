Drag Race Proves the American Wannabe Ferrari Isn't the Real Deal, but It Does the Trick

The 2022 Chevrolet Corvette is a good vehicle with supercar traits, while the Ferrari 458 Speciale ticks all the boxes and some more to be categorized as a proper supercar. Still, this does not mean the Chevy is not a well-made American V8-powered monster. It is, in fact, better than the Italian in some respects.
Let’s be honest and admit that Chevrolet surprised everyone two years ago when they revealed the C8 Corvette. Nobody expected the American carmaker to invest this much in developing the new generation. It came with a lot of contemporary things that improved it and made it a little bit more similar to its European counterparts.
The car created a hype that is being felt even today, especially thanks to its unexpected Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price (MSRP). The vehicle is an integral part of the American story, even though it now has a mid-mounted engine, an automatic gearbox, and the 6.2-liter V8 uses the flat-plane crank architecture like, you guessed it, Ferrari.
Unfortunately, with everything happening lately Chevrolet was not able to keep the price under $60,000. The MSRP sits at $60,900, which nobody will pay for two reasons: everybody wants some options fitted to their cars, and dealers know they can make some more money from you nowadays.
On the other hand, the Ferrari 458 Speciale is something that kids and adults alike dream of. But if you are not an individual with deep pockets, then such a vehicle is out of your reach. It is not only limited but extremely expensive. Moreover, it keeps appreciating every month!
But put these two cars on a closed circuit and let them take a swing at each other. You might be impressed by how the American V8 will behave. In this carwow video you will see down below, the C8 Corvette really shows it can keep up with the prancing horse. It does not outshine the Ferrari, but it does not lose embarrassingly. If you would allow me to be subjective for a minute, I would say that the Corvette may have lost the race, but it has won my heart and wallet. It is an extremely good offer you can get from an American carmaker with a rich history.
Now enjoy the drag race and do not forget to share your thoughts with us.
