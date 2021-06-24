Drag Race of the Baggers Pits Indian vs. Harley, Runs Have Different Outcomes

For about a year now, the rivalry between Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycle has entered a new era. The two prominent names of the industry are not only fighting it out when it comes to sales, but they do battle on the track now, in what has come to be known as King of the Baggers.
Somewhat uneven considering the number of Indians pitted against Harleys, the competition sees two of today’s most iconic models, the Indian Challenger and Harley-Davidson Road Glide, chase each other down some of America’s most famous tracks.
But King of the Baggers is an actual race, with laps and all, and that means it ultimately comes down to the bikes’ willingness to take a beating and the riders’ skill and strategy. By no means does King of the Baggers explain which of the two is faster on a straight line.
For that, one needs a drag race, and if we are to judge by how CycleDrag describes the 11 minutes or so of footage available below, it would be the first time ever a brand new Harley-Davidson Road Glide has been pitted in such a setting against an equally brand-new Indian Challenger.
We’re told both bikes are stock, with the Road Glide rocking a 114cc engine and the Challenger a 108cc one. Both took to the track in the hands of their owners during the Thunder at the Rock event in Rockingham, North Carolina, at the end of last week.
The riders went for a two-out-of-three competition, with $500 in cash and bragging rights on the table.
It didn’t take long for the Indian rider to know he’s in trouble. Issues for the Challenger started right before race one, when it had some problems during burnout for one reason or another. That, however, did not stop it from getting on the starting line, from where, to its surprise it, watched the Harley shoot off like a champ.
Not willing to give up, the rider of the Indian gave chase, and by the end of the race, managed to catch up, finishing the race right beside the Road Glide.
Race two proved a nightmare for the Indian, which failed to completely get off the line, and settled for watching the Harley disappear into the distance. With Harley having one both races, the competition was over.
The two riders decided to go for the third race just for the kicks of it, though, and this time the Harley stood no chance. It was too little too late, but as you'll see in the video below, there's talk of payback.
