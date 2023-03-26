Dr. Banner Is a Custom Triumph Thruxton Cafe Racer From Spain’s Finest Artisans

Some custom bikes look like they would be fit for royalties, and that’s exactly how we would describe Dr. Banner.
Named after the Hulk’s alter ego in the Marvel universe, the bike you’re seeing here is the 126th endeavor undertaken by Tamarit Motorcycles of Elche, Spain. What they now refer to as Dr. Banner had once been a bone-stock, carbureted Thruxton 900 from Triumph’s lineup, and the build was recently added to the project archive on Tamarit’s official website.
We hardly even know where to start, given the sheer extent of their modifications, but let’s kick things off with what lies center-stage. Dr. Banner carries a custom-made monocoque outfit that merges the fuel tank, seat pan, and tail section into a single piece. Resting atop a new subframe, this item can be lifted hydraulically to reveal the electrics, which are neatly stashed within the cafe racer-style tail unit.
The rearmost portion is home to dual-function LEDs and an oval plaque showing the build name and number. Moreover, seating comes in the form of a brown leather saddle whose upholstery extends onto the gas tank – an item also adorned with Tamarit badges and a plain filler cap.
Other bodywork components include a bespoke belly pan and a slim front fender down low, but what’s more noteworthy is the aggressive fairing that is installed further up. Akin to the part used by Tamarit’s artisans on their Gullwing X project, the latter encircles a state-of-the-art gyroscopic LED headlamp from the firm’s proprietary aftermarket catalog.
Moving on to the suspension-related work, the twin-shock arrangement, which had once supported the Thruxton’s rear end, got deleted altogether. In its stead, the shop installed a single shock absorber via the tailor-made mounting system they’ve developed in-house. The lower end attaches to a heavily-revised swingarm that’s been lengthened by six inches (150 mm).
On the other hand, Dr. Banner’s factory-spec forks are now held in place through CNC-machined triple clamps, and they wear spring-like add-ons in between. Glancing down at the unsprung sector, we notice a fresh pair of aftermarket wheels complete with Galfer wave rotors and retro-style rubber.
Billet aluminum foot pegs adorn the motorcycle’s flanks, complemented by clip-on handlebars up in the cockpit area. The clip-ons sport Kustom Tech control levers, bar-end turn signals, and underslung mirrors, while a digital Motogadget speedo has been integrated into the top clamp. In terms of powertrain mods, the creature’s parallel-twin mill received K&N air filters and a superb, high-mounted exhaust system built from scratch.
Finally, the bodywork was wrapped in a handsome shade of olive-green, which looks absolutely breathtaking next to all the brass and chrome plating found elsewhere! Dr. Banner was sent to its lucky owner in France earlier this year, but the Tamarit crew hasn’t revealed any details on the pricing side of things. In any case, make sure you don’t forget to breathe as you admire this custom beauty, alright?
